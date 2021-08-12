The Wyndham Championship always produces tremendous drama at the end of the season with golfers fighting for the PGA Tour cards for the following season. After a two-year wait, that drama is back this week at Sedgefield Country Club.

In light of the way the COVID-19 pandemic upended last season, nobody lost their Tour card for 2020-21, which means some golfers who have been in the big leagues for two straight years are going to be relegated to the Korn Ferry Tour this week. There is no pressure like trying to win a major championship or Ryder Cup, but this certainly comes close. Players fighting for their jobs at the highest level is always immensely compelling, and golfers like Roger Sloan, Vincent Whaley and Bo Hoag will be fighting to keep their cards and not go back to the KFT.

There are some big-name players — Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose — on the outside looking in (or narrowly on the inside) as well. Most of them would still have full or partial status during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. Still, if you're that caliber of player, you don't want to have rely on exemptions or not be able to fully set your schedule for the following year. Plus, you want a chance at winning the Tour Championship and the $15 million that comes with it here in a month. If they don't play their way into (or stay inside) the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings, then they'll miss out on the playoffs.

Combine those dramas with a set of favorites that includes Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen and Webb Simpson, and you get one of the more intriguing weeks on the PGA Tour's slate this season. Join us as we follow along all week in Greensboro as another regular season comes to a close.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 – Thursday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 – Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 – Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio