The Wyndham Championship almost always features a tremendous amount of drama at the end of each season with golfers battling for their PGA Tour cards for the following season. After a two-year hiatus, that drama is back this week at Sedgefield Country Club.

Through 36 holes in North Carolina, Russell Henley holds a somewhat comfortable lead at 14 under and four shots ahead of a group of golfers tied for second at 10 under, led by Justin Rose. Henley has the chance to pull away from the pack this weekend, but if he falters, there are plenty of competitors ready to step up and take the win as the PGA Tour regular season comes to an end.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 – Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 – Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio