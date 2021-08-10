Hideki Matsuyama has been on top of his game and will be looking for a PGA Tour win this week when the 2021 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. The Japanese star went 15-under par at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and made the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal before settling for a tie for fourth place. And at last week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, he was in another playoff, this time lipping out a 26-foot birdie putt that would have won it on the first playoff hole before losing to Abraham Ancer on the second. The reigning Masters champion comes in among the betting favorites, along with former Wyndham winners Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed. Players will be jockeying for positioning, or to earn a spot, in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which start next week at the Northern Trust.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Simpson as the 12-1 favorite in its latest 2021 Wyndham Championship golf odds, followed by Matsuyama (14-1), Louis Oosthuizen (18-1) and Reed (22-1). Before you lock in your 2021 Wyndham Championship picks or make any PGA Tour predictions, you have to see what proven golf insider Sal Johnson has to say.

The media legend and esteemed golf insider Sal Johnson has a strong track record on picks, and he knows what it takes to win at Sedgefield.

Before the 2018 Wyndham Championship, he tabbed Brandt Snedeker as one of his best bets, and last year he listed Billy Horschel among his top contenders. Snedeker went 21-under to win by three strokes, while Horschel shot 20-under in 2020 and finished a shot behind surprise champion Jim Herman.

Johnson also has been on fire this season. Before the Olympics golf competition, he listed Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama among his top five golfers. Schauffele won the gold medal for Team USA, while the other three made the playoff for the bronze. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Now Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who worked with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, and founder of the world's top golf stats database, has released his highly confident 2021 Wyndham Championship golf picks, and they will surprise you. You can only see Johnson's expert PGA Tour picks at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Wyndham Championship golf predictions

Shockingly, the golf expert is fading Oosthuizen, who has been on top of his game for more than a year. Johnson wonders why the South African is even teeing it up this week with his playoff spot secure. Oosthuizen has four runner-up finishes this season, but he stumbled briefly in the final round last week. He has never won an event in the United States, so he could be motivated by that and a large purse, but he might lack the motivation to rally if he gets off to a low start. Johnson thinks there is a decent chance he could even miss the cut.

On the other hand, the golf expert knows few players and courses fit together like Simpson and Sedgefield. The Raleigh native always plays well in his home state, and that is especially true in Greensboro. Over the past 10 events, he has finished outside the top-11 just twice, and his average score over the 40 rounds is 66.5. He has a victory and four other top-three finishes. He is one of the tour's best ball-strikers, and his lack of distance is not an issue here. He is second in scrambling, 15th in scoring average (69.994) and 38th in greens in regulation (68 percent).

Johnson also knows Reed struggles to hit greens, but his scrambling and putting usually make up for his failings. The 2013 champion tied for ninth at Sedgefield last year, shooting a 64 in the final round. He has a knack for pulling off wins when they are least expected, and he should be able to banish his minor putting woes quickly. The 31-year-old is another shorter hitter who can thrive on a course like this. He is eighth on tour in strokes gained putting, 28th in scrambling and 21st in scoring average (70.004), and he has finished in the top-10 six times this season.

How to make 2021 Wyndham Championship golf picks

This week in Greensboro, Johnson is backing a long shot who comes in at around 40-1 odds. This golfer has won on courses just like this before, and Sedgefield takes the advantage away from the PGA Tour's bombers. This player has the shot-making ability to make a surprise charge this week. Anyone who backs this underdog could cash in huge. You can see this pick only at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2021 Wyndham Championship? Where do Simpson and Reed finish? And which huge long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard, picks and analysis for the 2021 Wyndham Championship, all from the insider who knows what it takes to win at Sedgefield Country Club, and find out.

2021 Wyndham Championship odds, field (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Webb Simpson 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Louis Oosthuizen 18-1

Patrick Reed 22-1

Brian Harman 28-1

Will Zalatoris 28-1

Jason Kokrak 28-1

Sungjae Im 30-1

Kevin Kisner 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Charl Schwartzel 33-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Matthew Wolff 40-1

Kevin Streelman 40-1

Seamus Power 40-1

Kevin Na 40-1

Si-Woo Kim 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Bubba Watson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Rickie Fowler 45-1

Justin Rose 45-1

Robert Macintyre 45-1

Brandt Snedeker 45-1

Sebastian Munoz 50-1

Branden Grace 50-1

Jhonattan Vegas 50-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Erik Van Rooyen 50-1

Mito Pereira 50-1

Zach Johnson 55-1

Talor Gooch 55-1

Ryan Moore 60-1

Harold Varner 60-1

Patton Kizzire 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Chez Reavie 66-1

Doug Ghim 66-1

Hank Lebioda 66-1

MacKenzie Hughes 70-1

Ryan Armour 80-1

Luke List 80-1

Doc Redman 80-1

Brendon Todd 80-1

Chris Kirk 80-1

Lanto Griffin 80-1

Rory Sabbatini 80-1

Adam Schenk 80-1

C.T. Pan 80-1

Joel Dahmen 80-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Kramer Hickok 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1

Matt Jones 100-1

Jim Herman 100-1

Mark Hubbard 100-1

Dylan Frittelli 100-1

Andrew Putnam 100-1

Bo Hoag 100-1

Roger Sloan 100-1

Scott Piercy 100-1

Francesco Molinari 100-1

Tom Lewis 100-1

Brandon Hagy 100-1

Henrik Norlander 125-1

Adam Long 125-1

Scott Stallings 125-1

Matt Kuchar 125-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125-1

Michael Thompson 125-1

Sepp Straka 125-1

Brian Stuard 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Sam Ryder 150-1

Byeong Hun An 150-1

Brice Garnett 150-1

Richy Werenski 150-1

Martin Laird 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Jason Dufner 200-1

Camilo Villegas 200-1

Matthew NeSmith 200-1

Nick Taylor 200-1

Wyndham Clark 200-1

Vincent Whaley 200-1

James Hahn 200-1

Russell Knox 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Anirban Lahiri 200-1

Satoshi Kodaira 200-1

Harry Higgs 250-1

Denny McCarthy 250-1

Nate Lashley 250-1

Will Gordon 250-1

Tom Hoge 250-1

Sean O'Hair 250-1

Chesson Hadley 250-1

Bo Van Pelt 250-1

Akshay Bhatia 250-1

Kevin Tway 250-1

Scott Brown 250-1

Chase Seiffert 300-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 300-1

Davis Thompson 300-1

Aaron Baddeley 300-1

Mark Anderson 300-1

Alex Smalley 300-1

Vaughn Taylor 300-1

Hudson Swafford 300-1

John Augenstein 300-1

Austin Cook 300-1

J.J. Spaun 300-1

Robby Shelton 300-1

Padraig Harrington 300-1

Tyler Duncan 300-1

Nick Watney 300-1

Cameron Percy 300-1