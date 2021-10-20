Collin Morikawa has been compared to Tiger Woods, and the latest PGA Tour phenom will be trying to follow in the legend's footsteps at the 2021 Zozo Championship. Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship in 2019 at Narashino Country Club outside Tokyo. It was his most recent PGA Tour victory and his 82nd overall, tied with Sam Snead for most all-time. Xander Schauffele, who won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo this summer, and Hideki Matsuyama are among the notable players expected to push two-time major champion Morikawa this week. Morikawa and Schauffele are the 15-2 co-favorites in the latest 2021 Zozo Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Matsuyama (12-1), the Masters champion who is a hero to the Japanese fans.

Does Rickie Fowler (30-1), whose T-3 last week was his best finish in more than two years, deserve a spot in your 2021 Zozo Championship Fantasy golf picks? Could a player like Cameron Tringale (33-1) be the difference between wining or losing? Before locking in 2021 Zozo Championship Fantasy golf lineups, be sure to see the projections and analysis from proven Fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in Fantasy sports.

2021 Zozo Championship Fantasy golf picks

Gates doesn't usually back the favorites, but he is making an exception with Morikawa this week. The British Open champion closed out his CJ Cup last week with a scorching 62 on Sunday to finish as the runner-up to Rory McIlroy. The 24-year-old also went 3-0-1 in the Ryder Cup to help the Americans rout the Europeans, and he has vaulted to No. 3 in the world in just two-plus seasons as a pro. He is one of the tour's most accurate players, ranking fifth in greens in regulation and 10th in driving accuracy last season, and was 20th in scoring average (70.109).

On the flip side, Gates is steering clear of young Chilean star Joaquin Niemann, who is among the favorites at 22-1. The 22-year-old has finished 40th and 45th in his first two tournaments but seems to be getting credit from oddsmakers for potential. He is off to an ice-cold start and is inaccurate off the tee (123rd in driving accuracy last season) and has trouble on the green (97th in putts per round).

"It is tough to put a ton of trust in Niemann this week, even if the odds say otherwise," Gates told SportsLine. He doesn't even have Niemann ranked in his top 10.

