The PGA Tour gets a nice reprieve from its normal 72-hole stroke-play events this week with the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana. The 160 golfers represent the biggest field of the year, but that's broken into 80 two-man teams contending for this tournament in its current iteration for the fourth time.

There are some terrific teams to follow throughout the week, too. Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer are the most recent champions, and they will play together again. Masters contenders (and Presidents Cup teammates) Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are among the favorites. So are Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff, as well as another Presidents Cup duo in Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

This week is so unique and different as two rounds of best-ball and two rounds of alternate shot will be played to determine a champion (or, rather, two champions). With a solid field (especially at the top), young talents trying to break out and loads of interesting teams, this week's tournament should be a fascinating look at a much different style of play in professional golf.

Here's how you can follow throughout the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 -- Thursday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 -- Friday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio