After a difficult couple of weeks in Scotland where he missed the cut at the Scottish Open and finished T-68th at the Open Championship, Hideki Matsuyama will return to the United States this week to play in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The 2021 Masters champion and eight-time PGA Tour winner will be the highest-ranked player in the 2022 3M Open field at No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Matsuyama will be looking to build on a 2021-22 PGA Tour season where he's already managed two wins and four other top-10 finishes. However, he'll be up against a group of players hungry for FedEx Cup points with the season winding down.

Matsuyama is listed at 16-1 in the 2022 3M Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Tony Finau is going off as the favorite at 12-1. Rounding out the top five on this week's PGA Tour odds board are Sungjae Im (18-1), Adam Hadwin (20-1) and Maverick McNealy (22-1). Before locking in your 2022 3M Open picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $10,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2022 3M Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2022 3M Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 3M Open 2022: Finau, a two-time PGA Tour champion and the Vegas favorite, falls short of winning it all and barely cracks the top five. Despite shooting a 66 on Sunday of the British Open, Finau only finished 28th at St. Andrews, which still managed to be his best finish at any major this year. He has as many missed cuts (five) as top 25 finishes in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season and finished 28th at this event last year.

Finau has always been long off the tee but his precision has been a casualty this year. He ranks just 144th in driving accuracy percentage (57.02), which could be detrimental at a course that counts 99 different hazards. Additionally, Finau is having the worst putting season of his career, ranking 148th in strokes gained: putting (-.146). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 3M Open 2022 field.

Another surprise: Sahith Theegala, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Theegala has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Pepperdine product turned professional in 2020 and has made waves in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, making the cut in 22 of the 26 events and he's been in contention for a win on multiple occasions.

Theegala has had five top-10 finishes since earning his PGA Tour card, including a T-3 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T-2 at the Travelers Championship where late misfires ultimately cost him the victory. Theegala certainly has the tee-to-green game to be a winner on the PGA Tour, he just needs to be dialed in on the greens to seal the deal. He ranks 49th on tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green (0.567) and gained over a stroke on the green per round in his near wins at TPC Scottsdale and TPC River Highlands. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 3M Open picks

The model is targeting four other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

So who will win the 3M Open 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 3M Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 3M Open leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.

2022 3M Open odds, field

See full 3M Open 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Tony Finau 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Adam Hadwin 20-1

Maverick McNealy 22-1

Cam Davis 25-1

Sahith Theegala 25-1

Davis Riley 25-1

Cameron Tringale 28-1

Mark Hubbard 30-1

Charles Howell 30-1

Brendan Steele 35-1

Chez Reavie 35-1

Adam Long 35-1

Martin Laird 35-1

J.T. Poston 35-1

Ryan Palmer 40-1

Brendon Todd 40-1

Nick Hardy 40-1

Adam Svensson 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Rickie Fowler 45-1

Cameron Champ 45-1

Chris Gotterup 50-1

Dylan Frittelli 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Wyndham Clark 50-1

C.T. Pan 50-1

Matthew NeSmith 55-1

Troy Merritt 65-1

Michael Thompson 65-1

Lucas Glover 65-1

Lanto Griffin 65-1

Doug Ghim 70-1

Austin Smotherman 70-1

Matthias Schwab 70-1

Stewart Cink 70-1

Patton Kizzire 80-1

Beau Hossler 80-1

Hayden Buckley 80-1

Greyson Sigg 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Tyler Duncan 80-1

John Huh 80-1

Erik Van Rooyen 80-1

Danny Willett 80-1

Stephan Jaeger 90-1

Callum Tarren 90-1

Danny Lee 90-1

Brandon Matthews 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Garrick Higgo 100-1

Chesson Hadley 100-1

Andrew Putnam 100-1

Nate Lashley 100-1

Sam Ryder 100-1

Michael Gligic 100-1

Lee Hodges 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Kramer Hickok 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 125-1

Brice Garnett 125-1

James Hahn 125-1

Hank Lebioda 125-1

Scott Piercy 125-1

Matt Wallace 125-1

Justin Lower 125-1

Michael Kim 125-1

Bo Hoag 150-1

Dylan Wu 150-1

Andrew Novak 150-1

Peter Malnati 150-1

Kelly Kraft 150-1

Ryan Moore 150-1

Ryan Armour 150-1

Kevin Chappell 200-1

Ben Martin 200-1

Satoshi Kodaira 200-1

Richy Werenski 200-1

Bill Haas 200-1

Vaughn Taylor 200-1

Chase Seiffert 200-1

Roger Sloan 200-1

Robert Streb 200-1

Brandon Hagy 200-1

Austin Cook 200-1

Scott Gutschewski 200-1

Kevin Tway 200-1

Sean O'Hair 200-1

Henrik Norlander 200-1

Doc Redman 200-1

Harry Higgs 200-1

Chad Ramey 200-1

Ben Kohles 250-1

Bo Van Pelt 250-1

Brian Stuard 250-1

Jonathan Byrd 250-1

Scott Brown 250-1

Chris Stroud 250-1

David Lingmerth 250-1

Camilo Villegas 250-1

Seung-yul Noh 250-1

Cameron Percy 250-1

Joshua Creel 250-1

Nick Watney 300-1

David Hearn 300-1

Seth Reeves 300-1

Paul Barjon 300-1

Andrew Landry 300-1

Cole Hammer 300-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 300-1

Aaron Baddeley 300-1

Grayson Murray 300-1

Jason Dufner 350-1

Max McGreevy 400-1

David Skinns 500-1

Greg Chalmers 500-1

Wesley Bryan 500-1

Martin Trainer 500-1

K.J. Choi 500-1

Curtis Thompson 500-1

Mardy Fish 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

Jonas Blixt 500-1

Jared Wolfe 500-1

Jim Knous 500-1

Robert Garrigus 500-1

Sung Kang 500-1

Ben Crane 500-1

Brett Drewitt 500-1

D.J. Trahan 500-1

Ricky Barnes 500-1

Dylan Menante 500-1

Arjun Atwal 500-1

Ryan Brehm 500-1

Mark Hensby 500-1

Sangmoon Bae 500-1

Dawie Van Der Walt 500-1

Tommy Gainey 500-1

Matt Every 750-1

George McNeill 750-1

Kevin Stadler 1000-1

Mo Lim 1000-1

Ted Potter 1000-1

D.A. Points 1000-1

Brian Davis 1000-1

J.J. Henry 1000-1

Jeff Sorenson 1000-1

Derek Ernst 1000-1

John Merrick 1000-1