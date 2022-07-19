Major championship season has officially come and gone, and now the PGA Tour makes its way back to the United States for this week's 3M Open. A relatively new event, the 3M Open began with a bang in 2019 when it saw Matthew Wolff get the better of Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa courtesy of an eagle on the 72nd hole to win the inaugural event.

It has since crowned worthy champions Michael Thompson and Cameron Champ, and should do so again this year. Taking place at TPC Twin Cities, the Arnold Palmer design features water on 14 of 18 holes and demands players to possess a blend of distance and accuracy off the tee. While birdies are to be had, so are bogeys as a disparity of scores should be expected in Blaine, Minnesota.

With only three tournaments left until the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the 3M Open is a crucial point on the calendar for those searching for job security. A number of players on the postseason bubble have made their way to TPC Twin Cities, including Stephan Jaegar, who currently occupies the 125th spot in the season-long race.

In addition to Jaegar, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler have made the trip to Minnesota in order to fasten their positioning in the standings. As it stands, Day is narrowly inside the top 125 while Fowler falls on the wrong side of the cut-off point at No. 129. All of this, and more, can change after just four days of play at TPC Twin Cities.

Let's take a closer look at this week's 2022 3M Open with odds provided via Caesars Sportsbook.

Event Information

Event: 2022 3M Open | Dates: July 21-24

Location: TPC Twin Cities -- Blaine, Minnesota

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,431 | Purse: $7,500,000

2022 3M Open field, odds

Tony Finau (12-1): After a slow start to his year, Finau has experienced a rather strong summer. Twice a runner-up on the season, he has been unable to enter the winner's circle for the third time in his career. This week should present a great opportunity for him to do so as he is one of the few players to make the trip from Scotland to Minnesota.

Sungjae Im (16-1): There may still be some concerns of the back injury which forced him to withdraw from the Travelers Championship. Missing the cut at the Scottish Open and finishing T81 at The Open, the consistency in which the South Korean was playing with seems to be gone with the wind. Having finished T15 here in his lone appearance in 2019, TPC Twin Cities should be an ideal bounce-back spot for Im.

Maverick McNealy (22-1): Since taking most of June off, this will be McNealy's fifth straight week of competition. He has been on a roll as of late with a T8 finish at the John Deere Classic, T16 effort at the Scottish Open and most recently a T9 finish at the Barracuda Championship. That's a lot of travel in a short span, but if able to get past any potential fatigue, McNealy has a great chance to break through for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

A late addition to The Open field, Theegala made the most of his opportunity at the Old Course and finished T34. The PGA Tour rookie's on-course demeanor is often colorful, but despite this perceived volatility, Theegala has now made 12 consecutive cuts on his own. Contending with some regularity, if his iron play cooperates, the 24-year-old will be a factor. Cam Davis (25-1)

Davis Riley (25-1)

Cameron Tringale (28-1)

Joohyung Kim (30-1): Casual golf fans were introduced to Kim with his third-place finish at the Scottish Open, and now they will be seeing much more of him. Having accepted a PGA Tour special temporary membership, the 20-year-old is now eligible for unlimited exemptions for the remainder of the season. A proven winner on the Asian Tour and now No. 40 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Kim should continue to be a presence on leaderboards.

Rick Gehman is joined by Sia Nejad and Greg DuCharme to preview the 2022 3M Open from a DFS perspective. Follow & listen to The First Cut on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

2022 3M Open picks



Davis Riley Winner (25-1): Lost in the noise of Cameron Young and Theegala is Riley, who is also in the midst of a tremendous rookie campaign. A loser to Sam Burns in a playoff at the Valspar Championship, the Alabama product nearly made amends at the Charles Schwab Challenge before squandering the lead on the back nine on Sunday. Possessing a perfect blend of distance and accuracy with the driver, Riley's ball-striking is enough to propel him into contention. If the putter chooses to cooperate as well, he can become the second rookie to claim a victory this season.

Matthew NeSmith Contender (55-1): NeSmith was also a contender at the Valspar Championship before finishing T3 at the Copperhead Course. One of the best ball-strikers on the PGA Tour, the 28-year-old has lost strokes off the tee during only one occurrence in 2022, with this coming back in February. Capable of consistently finding the short grass, the rest of his tee-to-green game is suitable for the test TPC Twin Cities will present.

Troy Merritt Sleeper (66-1): I was pleasantly surprised to see Merritt rank second in strokes gained approach at the Scottish Open. Ultimately finishing T30, he should be able to keep the momentum rolling at the 3M Open, where he has played in each edition of the tournament. Collecting a top-10 finish in 2019, Merritt rode a hot putter into contention. If able to marry the recent iron play and his upside on the greens, he should be in with a chance come the final round.

