Hitting it long should be the key for PGA Tour golfers this week when the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off at Bay Hill, but keeping the ball dry will be just as critical. The event tees off Thursday in Orlando, and the course is one the longest on the PGA Tour. It also has water in play on half of the holes, and scoring has been a challenge. A strong Arnold Palmer Invitational field featuring four of the top six players in the world will try to meet that challenge. Bryson DeChambeau bombed his way to victory last year, but he had to withdraw because of injuries. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is among many other players who have the distance to conquer the course, and he has the accuracy to go with it.

That's why Rahm is the 8-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, followed closely by Rory McIlroy (12-1). Can McIlroy continue his Bay Hill success, which includes six straight top-10's and a 2018 victory, and be a perfect fit for your 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational Fantasy golf pick? Or will Rahm's talent win out over experience in his first bout with Bay Hill? Before setting your fantasy golf lineups or making any bets on the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, be sure to check out the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Riley Gates.

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports, and he has been on fire this season.

In his picks for the Honda Classic, eight of his selections finished in the top 16 in a crazy week where four of the top 10 favorites missed the cut. His picks included Shane Lowry, who battled to the finish but came up short as Sepp Straka powered to his first PGA Tour victory.

"Lowry is going to come into this one overlooked, having not played on tour since November," Gates said, but he "is playing good golf and is more than capable of doing it this weekend." Lowry certainly did that, playing bogey-free for the final 29 holes but was done in by a driving rain on 18 and finished a shot back.

Gates also was on the money at the WM Phoenix Open, where nine of Gates' fantasy picks finished in the top 14, and his top five all posted top-10 finishes. He also nailed his picks at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with four of his top seven picks posting top-five finishes. And at the Hero World Challenge, again four of his top seven finished in the top five. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational Fantasy golf expert picks

Hideki Matsuyama is being a little undervalued, so Gates is all over him in this week's picks. The Japanese star has two victories this season, and one of those was less than two months ago. He tied for 39th in his last outing at the Genesis but was in the top 10 in Phoenix. He has shot higher than 70 once in his past nine rounds, and he is one of just 24 players with a scoring average under 70. He is 12th on tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green and 19th in greens in regulation (73 percent), so he needs to putt well, but that's not too tough to do at Bay Hill.

On the other hand, Rahm's price might be too high, if that's possible on the top player in the world, and shockingly, Gates is fading the favorite this week. The Spaniard has clearly been the class of the tour for more than a year, but he barely cracks the expert's top five. That's because he has struggled with the putter and around the greens, so he isn't invincible. He is 174th on tour in strokes gained: around the green and 177th on putts inside 10 feet. Rahm tied for 21st at Riviera and has never played the Arnold Palmer Invitational, so Gates is looking at other options.

