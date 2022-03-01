The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational field boasts many big names like Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and World No. 1 Jon Rahm. But recent PGA Tour results have shown us that celebrated golfers with impressive resumes aren't always the ones finishing at the tops of leaderboards. Four of the last five tour events have been won by golfers who previously had zero career PGA Tour wins. That includes Scottie Scheffler, who won the WM Phoenix Open three weeks ago and was the 2019-20 winner of the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.
Scheffler is listed at 16-1 in the latest 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, which is third-best on the PGA odds board this week, per Caesars Sportsbook. Rahm leads the way at 17-2, while other contenders include McIlroy (12-1), Viktor Hovland (16-1) and Matsuyama (25-1). Before locking in your 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
The model's top 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational: McIlroy, the 2018 champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top-five. The 32-year-old secured his 20th career PGA Tour victory earlier this season at the CJ Cup. He's also coming off a top-10 finish at the Genesis Invitational in his last start.
However, McIlroy has struggled mightily with his accuracy off the tee this season. In fact, McIlroy is hitting under 55 percent of fairways off the tee, which could cause major trouble at Bay Hill. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 field.
Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the Arnold Pamer Invitational 2022 title. The Australian has a pair of third-place finishes at Bay Hill, including in 2014 when he set a course record. Scott shot 62 in the first round which is tied for the lowest 18-hole score in the tournament's 56-year history. Scott is also coming off a fourth-place at the Genesis Invitational last week which was his second top-five finish on the season.
Scott has always been one of the longest drivers on tour and this year is no different. He ranks 17th in driving distance (311.8 yards) but is also showing off a nice touch on the green. He ranks 21st in total putting (137.2), and that combined with his powerful tee shots has enabled Scott to post the 18th-lowest scoring average (69.905) on tour. Scott has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
How to make 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks
2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds
