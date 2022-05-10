The PGA Tour heads to McKinney, Texas this week for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson. The tournament, played at the TPC Craig Ranch, features a field headlined by world No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who is the betting favorite at 9-1 in the latest AT&T Byron Nelson odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the star-studded Byron Nelson field include Justin Thomas (10-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Dustin Johnson (18-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1), Sam Burns (18-1), and Brooks Koepka (20-1), who are all looking to fine tune their game ahead of next week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Will Scheffler continue his stellar play and run away with the title? Or will a long shot winner emerge from the wide open Byron Nelson field? Before locking in your 2022 Byron Nelson prop picks, be sure to check out the golf predictions and PGA best bets from SportsLine's Mike McClure.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Max Homa winning outright at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 41-1 long shot.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson and just revealed his top prop bets and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see McClure's 2022 Byron Nelson prop picks, sleepers, one and done picks, and head-to-head matchup predictions.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship prop bets
McClure is high on rising PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris to finish in the top 21 at +275 odds. Garcia is coming off two strong performances at The Masters (T6) and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T4), and is known for playing his best golf against strong fields.
Zalatoris ranks second on the PGA Tour in both strokes gained approach (1.048) and strokes gained tee-to-green (1.767), and 11th in both total strokes gained (1.467) and strokes gained off-the-tee (0.631). McClure firmly believes the 25-year-old has the skillset to contend this week at TPC Craig Ranch.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship head-to-head matchup picks
McClure's 2022 Wells Fargo prop picks also include Brooks (-110) over Marc Leishman in a head-to-head matchup. Koepka had a disappointing performance at the 2022 Masters that resulted in a missed cut, but the four-time major winner has a trend of playing extremely well after missing a cut in his previous outing.
McClure is expecting Koepka to be at the top of his game this week as he continues to prepare for next week's PGA Championship.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship one-and-done picks
McClure's 2022 Byron Nelson one and done picks also feature Zalatoris. The 25-year-old has been considered one of the most talented golfers in the world ever since making the jump to the PGA Tour, and his well-rounded skillset makes him a threat to win any tournament he enters. In the wide open Byron Nelson field, Zalatoris is easily one of the most skilled players that will be teeing it up at TPC Craig Ranch. It's easy to see why McClure is including him in his 2022 Byron Nelson one and done picks.
Find more Wells Fargo Championship picks, sleepers
McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the AT&T Byron Nelson 2022, including a long shot listed at 110-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2022 Byron Nelson sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his PGA picks here.
So what 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson prop picks should you target? And which 110-1 long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see McClure's 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,000 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.
2022 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, field, top contenders
Scottie Scheffler +900
Justin Thomas +1000
Xander Schauffele +1600
Dustin Johnson +1800
Jordan Spieth +1800
Sam Burns +1800
Brooks Koepka +2000
Will Zalatoris +2200
Joaquin Niemann +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Matt Kuchar +4000
Aaron Wise +4000
Marc Leishman +4000
Jason Day +4000
Cameron Champ +4000
Talor Gooch +4000
Adam Scott +4000
Jhonattan Vegas +4500
Alex Noren +4500
Jason Kokrak +4500
Davis Riley +4500
Si-Woo Kim +5000
Maverick McNealy +5000
Adam Hadwin +5000
Seamus Power +5000
Bubba Watson +6000
Mito Pereira +6500
Sebastian Munoz +6500
Lanto Griffin +6500
Sepp Straka +6500
Brian Harman +6500
Keith Mitchell +6500
Patton Kizzire +6500
Erik Van Rooyen +7000
C.T. Pan +8000
Ryan Palmer +8000
Kevin Kisner +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
MacKenzie Hughes +8000
Matthew NeSmith +8000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Luke List +10000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000
Brendon Todd +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
J.J. Spaun +10000
Dylan Frittelli +10000
Carlos Ortiz +10000
Ian Poulter +10000
Matthew Wolff +10000
Lee Westwood +10000
Charles Howell +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Tom Hoge +10000
Matthias Schwab +12500
David Lipsky +12500
Brandon Wu +12500
Martin Laird +12500
Danny Willett +12500
Greyson Sigg +15000
Pat Perez +15000
Taylor Moore +15000
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Emiliano Grillo +15000
Charl Schwartzel +15000
Scott Piercy +15000
Chez Reavie +15000
Wyndham Clark +15000
Joohyung Kim +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Brandt Snedeker +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Branden Grace +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Brian Stuard +20000
Sam Ryder +20000
Michael Thompson +20000
Peter Uihlein +20000
Beau Hossler +20000
James Hahn +20000
Nate Lashley +20000
Adam Svensson +20000
Peter Malnati +20000
Hudson Swafford +20000
Rory Sabbatini +20000
Luke Donald +20000
Hank Lebioda +20000
Doc Redman +20000
Adam Schenk +20000
Henrik Stenson +20000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000
Austin Smotherman +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Kramer Hickok +25000
Charley Hoffman +25000
Andrew Novak +25000
Harry Higgs +25000
Vince Whaley +25000
John Huh +25000
Matt Wallace +25000
Andrew Putnam +25000
Callum Tarren +25000
Tyler Duncan +25000
Vaughn Taylor +25000
Trey Mullinax +25000
Robert Streb +25000
Joseph Bramlett +25000