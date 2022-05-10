The PGA Tour heads to McKinney, Texas this week for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson. The tournament, played at the TPC Craig Ranch, features a field headlined by world No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who is the betting favorite at 9-1 in the latest AT&T Byron Nelson odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the star-studded Byron Nelson field include Justin Thomas (10-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1), Dustin Johnson (18-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1), Sam Burns (18-1), and Brooks Koepka (20-1), who are all looking to fine tune their game ahead of next week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Will Scheffler continue his stellar play and run away with the title? Or will a long shot winner emerge from the wide open Byron Nelson field? Before locking in your 2022 Byron Nelson prop picks, be sure to check out the golf predictions and PGA best bets from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Max Homa winning outright at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 41-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson and just revealed his top prop bets and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see McClure's 2022 Byron Nelson prop picks, sleepers, one and done picks, and head-to-head matchup predictions.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship prop bets

McClure is high on rising PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris to finish in the top 21 at +275 odds. Garcia is coming off two strong performances at The Masters (T6) and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (T4), and is known for playing his best golf against strong fields.

Zalatoris ranks second on the PGA Tour in both strokes gained approach (1.048) and strokes gained tee-to-green (1.767), and 11th in both total strokes gained (1.467) and strokes gained off-the-tee (0.631). McClure firmly believes the 25-year-old has the skillset to contend this week at TPC Craig Ranch.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship head-to-head matchup picks

McClure's 2022 Wells Fargo prop picks also include Brooks (-110) over Marc Leishman in a head-to-head matchup. Koepka had a disappointing performance at the 2022 Masters that resulted in a missed cut, but the four-time major winner has a trend of playing extremely well after missing a cut in his previous outing.

McClure is expecting Koepka to be at the top of his game this week as he continues to prepare for next week's PGA Championship.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship one-and-done picks

McClure's 2022 Byron Nelson one and done picks also feature Zalatoris. The 25-year-old has been considered one of the most talented golfers in the world ever since making the jump to the PGA Tour, and his well-rounded skillset makes him a threat to win any tournament he enters. In the wide open Byron Nelson field, Zalatoris is easily one of the most skilled players that will be teeing it up at TPC Craig Ranch. It's easy to see why McClure is including him in his 2022 Byron Nelson one and done picks.

Find more Wells Fargo Championship picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the AT&T Byron Nelson 2022, including a long shot listed at 110-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2022 Byron Nelson sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his PGA picks here.

So what 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson prop picks should you target? And which 110-1 long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see McClure's 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,000 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler +900

Justin Thomas +1000

Xander Schauffele +1600

Dustin Johnson +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Sam Burns +1800

Brooks Koepka +2000

Will Zalatoris +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Matt Kuchar +4000

Aaron Wise +4000

Marc Leishman +4000

Jason Day +4000

Cameron Champ +4000

Talor Gooch +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Jhonattan Vegas +4500

Alex Noren +4500

Jason Kokrak +4500

Davis Riley +4500

Si-Woo Kim +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Seamus Power +5000

Bubba Watson +6000

Mito Pereira +6500

Sebastian Munoz +6500

Lanto Griffin +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Keith Mitchell +6500

Patton Kizzire +6500

Erik Van Rooyen +7000

C.T. Pan +8000

Ryan Palmer +8000

Kevin Kisner +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

MacKenzie Hughes +8000

Matthew NeSmith +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Luke List +10000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000

Brendon Todd +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Dylan Frittelli +10000

Carlos Ortiz +10000

Ian Poulter +10000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Lee Westwood +10000

Charles Howell +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Matthias Schwab +12500

David Lipsky +12500

Brandon Wu +12500

Martin Laird +12500

Danny Willett +12500

Greyson Sigg +15000

Pat Perez +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Joohyung Kim +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Brandt Snedeker +15000

Scott Stallings +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Branden Grace +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Brian Stuard +20000

Sam Ryder +20000

Michael Thompson +20000

Peter Uihlein +20000

Beau Hossler +20000

James Hahn +20000

Nate Lashley +20000

Adam Svensson +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Hudson Swafford +20000

Rory Sabbatini +20000

Luke Donald +20000

Hank Lebioda +20000

Doc Redman +20000

Adam Schenk +20000

Henrik Stenson +20000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000

Austin Smotherman +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Kramer Hickok +25000

Charley Hoffman +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Harry Higgs +25000

Vince Whaley +25000

John Huh +25000

Matt Wallace +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Callum Tarren +25000

Tyler Duncan +25000

Vaughn Taylor +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

Robert Streb +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000



