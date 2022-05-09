The 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson gets underway on Thursday, May 12, from TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Major champions like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth are expected to be in the mix at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

K.H. Lee is the defending champion, but he's a massive 100-1 long shot to repeat according to the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is going off as the 9-1 favorite, with Thomas (10-1) and Xander Schauffele (16-1) next in line on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Max Homa winning outright at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 41-1 long shot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the AT&T Byron Nelson 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson leaderboard.

The model's top 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson: Xander Schauffele, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. The 28-year-old teamed up with Patrick Cantlay to win the Zurich Classic in April, the only team event on the PGA Tour.

However, Schauffele has struggled mightily in recent weeks, finishing T-35 or worse in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a pair of missed cuts. In addition, Schauffele has been extremely inconsistent with his putter all season, ranking 65th in strokes gained: putting (.215), 76th in overall putting average (1.590) and 85th in one-putt percentage (40.80%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the AT&T Byron Nelson 2022 field.

Another surprise: Will Zalatoris, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Zalatoris has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Zalatoris certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 25-year-old has finished T-6 or better in each of his last three starts, and he's extremely familiar with TPC Craig Ranch. He also enters this week's event ranked second in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.767), second in strokes gained: approach the green (1.048) and 11th in greens in regulation percentage (70.56). Those impressive statistics, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick in 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson bets this week.

How to make 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the AT&T Byron Nelson 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up over $9,000 since the restart.

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson odds

Scottie Scheffler +900

Justin Thomas +1000

Xander Schauffele +1600

Dustin Johnson +1800

Jordan Spieth +1800

Sam Burns +1800

Brooks Koepka +2000

Will Zalatoris +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Matt Kuchar +4000

Aaron Wise +4000

Marc Leishman +4000

Jason Day +4000

Cameron Champ +4000

Talor Gooch +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Jhonattan Vegas +4500

Alex Noren +4500

Jason Kokrak +4500

Davis Riley +4500

Si-Woo Kim +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Seamus Power +5000

Bubba Watson +6000

Mito Pereira +6500

Sebastian Munoz +6500

Lanto Griffin +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Brian Harman +6500

Keith Mitchell +6500

Patton Kizzire +6500

Erik Van Rooyen +7000

C.T. Pan +8000

Ryan Palmer +8000

Kevin Kisner +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

MacKenzie Hughes +8000

Matthew NeSmith +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Luke List +10000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000

Brendon Todd +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Dylan Frittelli +10000

Carlos Ortiz +10000

Ian Poulter +10000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Lee Westwood +10000

Charles Howell +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Matthias Schwab +12500

David Lipsky +12500

Brandon Wu +12500

Martin Laird +12500

Danny Willett +12500

Greyson Sigg +15000

Pat Perez +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Joohyung Kim +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Brandt Snedeker +15000

Scott Stallings +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Branden Grace +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Brian Stuard +20000

Sam Ryder +20000

Michael Thompson +20000

Peter Uihlein +20000

Beau Hossler +20000

James Hahn +20000

Nate Lashley +20000

Adam Svensson +20000

Peter Malnati +20000

Hudson Swafford +20000

Rory Sabbatini +20000

Luke Donald +20000

Hank Lebioda +20000

Doc Redman +20000

Adam Schenk +20000

Henrik Stenson +20000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000

Austin Smotherman +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Kramer Hickok +25000

Charley Hoffman +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Harry Higgs +25000

Vince Whaley +25000

John Huh +25000

Matt Wallace +25000

Andrew Putnam +25000

Callum Tarren +25000

Tyler Duncan +25000

Vaughn Taylor +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

Robert Streb +25000

Joseph Bramlett +25000