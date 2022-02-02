The PGA Tour wraps up its three-week California swing with the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am starting on Thursday, Feb. 3. The amateur portion of the event will feature star athletes such as Josh Allen and Mookie Betts, while the professional part will see golfers aim for the $1.566 million winner's share. One of those in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay. The California native enters as arguably the hottest golfer in the world with four top-10s over as many events.
Cantlay finished third at this tournament last year, but he sits atop the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds board, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Cantlay checks in at 7-1 as he aims for his third victory over his last five tournaments. Other contenders include defending champion Daniel Berger (14-1), Jordan Spieth (20-1) and Jason Day (20-1).
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
Earlier this season at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the model was all over Viktor Hovland (18-1) winning his third PGA Tour title.
At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. He was also all over Daniel Berger (+220) and Emiliano Grillo (+700) finishing inside the top-20. McClure's best bets netted over $2,200 at the 2021 Open Championship.
In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner. And at the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing.
This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
The model's top 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Day, a 12-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top-10. The 34-year-old is coming off a sensational showing at last week's Farmers Insurance Open, securing a third-place finish.
However, the former No. 1 ranked player in the world has finished T-49 or worse in four of his last five official starts on the PGA Tour. Day's inconsistent iron play is one of the main reasons for his early season struggles. In fact, he enters this week's event ranked 149th in greens in regulation percentage (67.28) and 138th in strokes gained: approach the green (-.173), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field.
Another shocker: Mito Pereira, a massive 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Pereira was promoted to the PGA Tour in June 2021 and made an immediate impact on the leaderboard. He had three consecutive top-six finishes during the summer, including a fourth-place finish at the Olympics. He then began the 2021-22 tour season with a third-place finish at the Fortinet Championship.
Pereira excels when hitting from the fairway as he ranks seventh on tour in strokes gained: approach-the-green (.869). Great approach shots lead to birdie opportunities, and the Chilean has taken advantage of those as he's sunk 116 birdies so far. Pereira is an ascending talent that could be on the cusp of a breakout, and Pebble Beach suits his game. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds
Patrick Cantlay +700
Daniel Berger +1400
Jason Day +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Justin Rose +2800
Maverick McNealy +2800
Seamus Power +2800
Cameron Tringale +2800
Matt Fitzpatrick +3000
Kevin Streelman +3500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4000
Mito Pereira +4000
Brian Harman +4000
Ryan Palmer +4000
Denny McCarthy +4000
Kevin Kisner +4000
Matt Kuchar +5000
Tom Hoge +5000
Min Woo Lee +5000
Lanto Griffin +5000
Matt Jones +5000
Andrew Putnam +6600
Lucas Glover +6600
Michael Thompson +6600
Charley Hoffman +6600
Nick Taylor +6600
Dean Burmester +6600
MacKenzie Hughes +6600
Chris Kirk +6600
Russell Knox +7000
Cameron Champ +8000
Adam Hadwin +8000
Troy Merritt +8000
Chez Reavie +8000
Aaron Rai +8000
Joel Dahmen +8000
Brendon Todd +8000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
Brandt Snedeker +8000
Alex Smalley +10000
Stewart Cink +10000
Matthias Schwab +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Matthew NeSmith +10000
Brandon Harkins +10000
Scott Stallings +10000
Pat Perez +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Chad Ramey +12500
Vincent Whaley +12500
Taylor Penrith +12500
Wyndham Clark +12500
Joseph Bramlett +15000
Scott Piercy +15000
Hayden Buckley +15000
Kevin Chappell +15000
Kyle Stanley +15000
Ryan Armour +15000
Vaughn Taylor +15000
Davis Riley +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000
Ryan Moore +15000
Greyson Sigg +15000
Doc Redman +15000
Charl Schwartzel +15000
Dylan Frittelli +15000
J.J. Spaun +15000
Cameron Percy +15000
Brian Gay +15000
Aaron Baddeley +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
James Hahn +20000
Austin Eckroat +20000
Stephan Jaeger +20000
David Lipsky +20000
Nick Hardy +20000
Andrew Landry +20000
Mark Hubbard +20000
Camilo Villegas +20000
Nate Lashley +20000
Tyler Duncan +25000
Satoshi Kodaira +25000
Dylan Wu +25000
Paul Barjon +25000
Brian Stuard +25000
Jimmy Walker +25000
Beau Hossler +25000
Chase Seiffert +25000
Tyler McCumber +25000
Bo Hoag +25000
Trey Mullinax +25000
John Huh +25000
Peter Uihlein +25000
Peter Malnati +25000