The PGA Tour wraps up its three-week California swing with the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am starting on Thursday, Feb. 3. The amateur portion of the event will feature star athletes such as Josh Allen and Mookie Betts, while the professional part will see golfers aim for the $1.566 million winner's share. One of those in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay. The California native enters as arguably the hottest golfer in the world with four top-10s over as many events.

Cantlay finished third at this tournament last year, but he sits atop the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds board, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Cantlay checks in at 7-1 as he aims for his third victory over his last five tournaments. Other contenders include defending champion Daniel Berger (14-1), Jordan Spieth (20-1) and Jason Day (20-1). Before locking in any 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

Earlier this season at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the model was all over Viktor Hovland (18-1) winning his third PGA Tour title.

At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. He was also all over Daniel Berger (+220) and Emiliano Grillo (+700) finishing inside the top-20. McClure's best bets netted over $2,200 at the 2021 Open Championship.

In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner. And at the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing.



This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard.

The model's top 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Day, a 12-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top-10. The 34-year-old is coming off a sensational showing at last week's Farmers Insurance Open, securing a third-place finish.

However, the former No. 1 ranked player in the world has finished T-49 or worse in four of his last five official starts on the PGA Tour. Day's inconsistent iron play is one of the main reasons for his early season struggles. In fact, he enters this week's event ranked 149th in greens in regulation percentage (67.28) and 138th in strokes gained: approach the green (-.173), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field.

Another shocker: Mito Pereira, a massive 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Pereira was promoted to the PGA Tour in June 2021 and made an immediate impact on the leaderboard. He had three consecutive top-six finishes during the summer, including a fourth-place finish at the Olympics. He then began the 2021-22 tour season with a third-place finish at the Fortinet Championship.

Pereira excels when hitting from the fairway as he ranks seventh on tour in strokes gained: approach-the-green (.869). Great approach shots lead to birdie opportunities, and the Chilean has taken advantage of those as he's sunk 116 birdies so far. Pereira is an ascending talent that could be on the cusp of a breakout, and Pebble Beach suits his game. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

How to make 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks

The model is also targeting five other golfers with odds of 28-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed seven golf majors and is up almost $10,000 since the restart.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds

Patrick Cantlay +700

Daniel Berger +1400

Jason Day +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Justin Rose +2800

Maverick McNealy +2800

Seamus Power +2800

Cameron Tringale +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick +3000

Kevin Streelman +3500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4000

Mito Pereira +4000

Brian Harman +4000

Ryan Palmer +4000

Denny McCarthy +4000

Kevin Kisner +4000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Tom Hoge +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Lanto Griffin +5000

Matt Jones +5000

Andrew Putnam +6600

Lucas Glover +6600

Michael Thompson +6600

Charley Hoffman +6600

Nick Taylor +6600

Dean Burmester +6600

MacKenzie Hughes +6600

Chris Kirk +6600

Russell Knox +7000

Cameron Champ +8000

Adam Hadwin +8000

Troy Merritt +8000

Chez Reavie +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

Brendon Todd +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Brandt Snedeker +8000

Alex Smalley +10000

Stewart Cink +10000

Matthias Schwab +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Matthew NeSmith +10000

Brandon Harkins +10000

Scott Stallings +10000

Pat Perez +10000

Taylor Moore +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Chad Ramey +12500

Vincent Whaley +12500

Taylor Penrith +12500

Wyndham Clark +12500

Joseph Bramlett +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Hayden Buckley +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Kyle Stanley +15000

Ryan Armour +15000

Vaughn Taylor +15000

Davis Riley +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +15000

Ryan Moore +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Doc Redman +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Dylan Frittelli +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Cameron Percy +15000

Brian Gay +15000

Aaron Baddeley +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

James Hahn +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

Stephan Jaeger +20000

David Lipsky +20000

Nick Hardy +20000

Andrew Landry +20000

Mark Hubbard +20000

Camilo Villegas +20000

Nate Lashley +20000

Tyler Duncan +25000

Satoshi Kodaira +25000

Dylan Wu +25000

Paul Barjon +25000

Brian Stuard +25000

Jimmy Walker +25000

Beau Hossler +25000

Chase Seiffert +25000

Tyler McCumber +25000

Bo Hoag +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

John Huh +25000

Peter Uihlein +25000

Peter Malnati +25000