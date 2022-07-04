With one week before the British Open, many of the top PGA Tour players have already headed across the pond to compete in this week's Scottish Open. But others are choosing to remain stateside and participate in an alternate event -- the 2022 Barbasol Championship -- which will take place in Nicholasville, Ky. Keene Trace Golf Club will host the tournament, which offers a $3.7 million prize pool and tees off on Thursday.

Whoever wins the Barbasol Championship 2022 will earn the final spot in the British Open field, provided he hasn't already qualified. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chris Gotterup and Kevin Streelman as the 20-1 co-favorites. Other contenders in the latest 2022 Barbasol Championship odds include Adam Svensson (22-1), Mark Hubbard (22-1) and John Huh (28-1). Before making any 2022 Barbasol Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $10,600 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Barbasol Championship 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2022 Barbasol Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Barbasol Championship: Streelman (20-1), a two-time PGA event winner and one of the Vegas co-favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. Streelman won't enter Kentucky with the best of form recently as he has just one top-25 finish over his last eight events. He's missed half of the cuts over this stretch and has failed to shoot par or better in all four rounds of any of the eight tournaments.

Much of Streelman's struggles can be pointed to his iron play as he's struggled immensely with his long game. After ranking 33rd in strokes gained: approach-the-green last season, Streelman has dropped nearly 100 spots to 130th in the statistic this year. Even when he's getting on the green, he's struggling to convert as he ranks 133rd in strokes gained: putting. Considering the 76 bunkers that line Keene Trace Golf Club and the hilly greens that will challenge him, there are far better options than Streelman for your Barbasol Championship 2022 bets.

Another surprise: Taylor Pendrith, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Pendrith notched a solid 13th place finish at the Players Championship, but that event in mid-March was his last competitive tournament. That's because he discovered he had a fractured rib afterward, and then a positive COVID-19 test also kept him out of action. He will be well-rested for the 2022 Barbasol Championship and enters in with two top-25s over his last three events.

Pendrith played in this tournament last year in which he finished 11th and shot 18-under-par. He can rely on that experience, as well as his strength as one of the best drivers in the sport. He ranks 12th in driving distance (314.1 yards), 24th in strokes gained: off-the-tee (.466), and he also has a nice touch around the green, ranking ninth on tour in greens in regulation percentage (69.72 percent). That mark leads all players in the Barbasol Championship 2022 field, so you can see why the model is high on Pendrith.

How to make 2022 Barbasol Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 35-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's 2022 Barbasol Championship picks here.

So who will win the Barbasol Championship 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 Barbasol Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Barbasol Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.

2022 Barbasol Championship odds, field

See full Barbasol Championship picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Chris Gotterup 20-1

Kevin Streelman 20-1

Adam Svensson 22-1

Mark Hubbard 22-1

John Huh 28-1

Chesson Hadley 30-1

Patton Kizzire 30-1

Sam Ryder 35-1

Hayden Buckley 35-1

Hank Lebioda 35-1

Taylor Pendrith 35-1

Lee Hodges 40-1

Ryan Armour 40-1

Ryan Moore 40-1

Taylor Moore 40-1

Kelly Kraft 45-1

Greyson Sigg 50-1

Julien Brun 50-1

Michael Thompson 50-1

George Coetzee 55-1

Vaughn Taylor 60-1

Tyler Duncan 60-1

Hurly Long 60-1

Josh Teater 65-1

Austin Smotherman 65-1

Michael Gligic 65-1

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 65-1

Marcel Schneider 65-1

James Hahn 65-1

Austin Cook 65-1

Kramer Hickok 65-1

Vince Whaley 65-1

Andrew Novak 70-1

Niklas Norgaard Moller 70-1

Lukas Nemecz 80-1

Justin Lower 80-1

Jim Herman 80-1

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 80-1

Matti Schmid 80-1

Jacob Bridgeman 80-1

Yannik Paul 80-1

Michael Kim 80-1

Dale Whitnell 80-1

Justin Walters 90-1

Kevin Chappell 90-1

Marcus Helligkilde 90-1

Espen Kofstad 90-1

Santiago Tarrio 90-1

Brice Garnett 100-1

Chase Seiffert 100-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Fabian Gomez 100-1

Grayson Murray 100-1

Brian Stuard 100-1

Brandt Snedeker 100-1

Scott Brown 100-1

Tom Lewis 100-1

David Lingmerth 100-1

Bo Hoag 100-1

Doc Redman 100-1

Bill Haas 100-1

Patrick Flavin 100-1

Satoshi Kodaira 125-1

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 125-1

Scott Jamieson 125-1

Cameron Percy 125-1

Sean O'Hair 125-1

Paul Barjon 150-1

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 150-1

Chase Hanna 150-1

Aaron Cockerill 150-1

Seung-Yul Noh 150-1

Trey Mullinax 150-1

William McGirt 150-1

Dylan Wu 150-1

Gavin Green 150-1

Henrik Norlander 150-1

Harry Higgs 150-1

Marcel Siem 150-1

Wesley Bryan 150-1

Aaron Baddeley 150-1

Roger Sloan 175-1

Kevin Tway 175-1

Ricardo Gouveia 175-1

Conrad Shindler 175-1

David Skinns 200-1

Hugo Leon 200-1

Brandon Hagy 200-1

Jason Dufner 200-1

Jim Knous 200-1

Scott Gutschewski 200-1

Camilo Villegas 200-1

Soren Kjeldsen 200-1

Sangmoon Bae 200-1

Chris Stroud 200-1

Niklas Lemke 225-1

Tommy Gainey 250-1

Julian Suri 250-1

Garrick Porteous 250-1

Curtis Thompson 250-1

Oliver Wilson 250-1

Richard Sterne 250-1

David Hearn 250-1

Ben Kohles 250-1

Richy Werenski 250-1

Sung Kang 250-1

Renato Paratore 250-1

Benjamin Hebert 300-1

Max McGreevy 300-1

Robert Garrigus 300-1

Andres Romero 300-1

Brett Drewitt 300-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 300-1

Martin Trainer 300-1

Seth Reeves 300-1

Richard McEvoy 300-1

Andrew Wilson 300-1

Alejandro Canizares 300-1

Jonas Blixt 300-1

Ryan Brehm 300-1

Jared Wolfe 300-1

Stephen Stallings 300-1

Dawie Van Der Walt 300-1

Joshua Creel 300-1

D.J. Trahan 350-1

Ricky Barnes 400-1

Bo Van Pelt 400-1

Kevin Stadler 400-1

Joel Stalter 400-1

Ben Crane 400-1

David Drysdale 400-1

Greg Chalmers 400-1

Miguel Tabuena 400-1

Haydn Porteous 500-1

Matt Harris 500-1

D.A. Points 500-1

Robin Roussel 500-1

Arjun Atwal 500-1

Chris Paisley 500-1

Andrew Stephens 500-1

Johnson Wagner 500-1

Omar Uresti 1000-1