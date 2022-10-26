The PGA Tour is back in action this week following a dramatic finish in the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Responsible for following up such an ending is the 2022 Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. Typically an alternate-field event, the Bermuda Championship has taken on added importance beginning this season.

Historically played across from the WGC-HSBC Championship, the successive cancellation of this event due to COVID-19 has allowed the Bermuda Championship to become a standalone FedEx Cup event on the PGA Tour. As such, not only are 500 FedEx Cup points up for grabs for the eventual winner, but also invitations to the Tournament of Champions, Players Championship, Masters and PGA Championship in 2023 -- in addition to being exempt on the PGA Tour through 2025.

When put into this scope, the stakes could not be higher for a Bermuda Championship field that features rookies, journeymen and everyone in between. Denny McCarthy headlines the action as the 29-year-old is still in search of his first victory on the PGA Tour. Coming off a career year that saw him collect 11 top-20 finishes in 29 starts, the University of Virginia product will look to get his 2022-23 campaign jumpstarted alongside Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers and a slew of PGA Tour rookies.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 6:40 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 6:35 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 6:35 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-4:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 6:35 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-4:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio