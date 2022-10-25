The strongest field early in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season is followed by the weakest as the 2022 Bermuda Championship welcomes an eclectic bunch to Port Royal Golf Course. With none of the game's elites set to tee it up this week, a wide-open affair is likely to be in store on this Robert Trent Jones design as bombers and plodders alike have gotten around this property in an effective manner in years past.

Despite the relative lack of star power traveling to Bermuda, the stakes remain the same. The Bermuda Championship will be receiving standalone status for the 2022-23 season, so the winner will be afforded all the riches of a run-of-the-mill PGA Tour stop including 500 FedEx Cup points, major championship exemptions and job security for the foreseeable future.

Simply put, a win this week could prove to be life-changing. Rookies, DP World Tour regulars, journeymen, veterans and everyone in between will look to give it their all in hopes of securing playing rights for the next few years. Headlined by Denny McCarthy, other PGA Tour staples planning to tee it up in Bermuda include Seamus Power, Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers and even 56-year-old John Daly.

Let's take a closer look at this week's 2022 Bermuda Championship with odds provided via Caesars Sportsbook.

Event Information

Event: 2022 Bermuda Championship | Dates: Oct. 27-30

Location: Port Royal Golf Course -- Southhampton, Bermuda

Par: 71 | Yardage: 6,828 | Purse: $6,500,000

2022 Bermuda Championship field, odds

Denny McCarthy (16-1): After nearly playing his way into the Tour Championship in 2021-22, McCarthy has struggled out of the gate. He has only garnered one top-25 result in four starts, but the way in which he finished T37 last week at The CJ Cup may be encouraging. Ranking inside the top half of each tee-to-green metric at Congaree, it was surprisingly the putter which let the 29-year-old down. In three prior appearances at the Bermuda Championship, he has acquitted himself nicely with finishes of T15-T4-T39.

After nearly playing his way into the Tour Championship in 2021-22, McCarthy has struggled out of the gate. He has only garnered one top-25 result in four starts, but the way in which he finished T37 last week at The CJ Cup may be encouraging. Ranking inside the top half of each tee-to-green metric at Congaree, it was surprisingly the putter which let the 29-year-old down. In three prior appearances at the Bermuda Championship, he has acquitted himself nicely with finishes of T15-T4-T39. Thomas Detry (18-1): Capturing some PGA Tour status via the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs, Detry has taken full advantage of his playing opportunities. Finishing T12 at the Fortinet Championship and T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the Belgian fell off his rapid pace just a touch at the Shriners Children's Open. After a couple weeks of rest, Detry should be able to threaten at Port Royal GC where he finished T22 a season ago.

Capturing some PGA Tour status via the Korn Ferry Tour Playoffs, Detry has taken full advantage of his playing opportunities. Finishing T12 at the Fortinet Championship and T9 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the Belgian fell off his rapid pace just a touch at the Shriners Children's Open. After a couple weeks of rest, Detry should be able to threaten at Port Royal GC where he finished T22 a season ago. Seamus Power (22-1)

Mark Hubbard (22-1): The 33-year-old was just a few scrappy moments away from claiming the Sanderson Farms Championship in his second start of the season. Falling short in Jackson, Mississippi, Hubbard has since continued to play well with finishes of T28 and a solo 66th in his last two outings. Port Royal GC has been a nice landing spot for short hitters like Brendon Todd and Brian Gay in recent years, and may prove to be the same for Hubbard.

The 33-year-old was just a few scrappy moments away from claiming the Sanderson Farms Championship in his second start of the season. Falling short in Jackson, Mississippi, Hubbard has since continued to play well with finishes of T28 and a solo 66th in his last two outings. Port Royal GC has been a nice landing spot for short hitters like Brendon Todd and Brian Gay in recent years, and may prove to be the same for Hubbard. Adrian Meronk (22-1)

Nick Hardy (25-1): In his second season on the PGA Tour, Hardy has looked much more comfortable than at any point during his rookie campaign. The catalyst for the quick start is simple: iron play. The former Illinois standout leads this Bermuda Championship field in both strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained approach over the last two months. If able to find some form on and around the green, Hardy will contend for his first win on the PGA Tour.

In his second season on the PGA Tour, Hardy has looked much more comfortable than at any point during his rookie campaign. The catalyst for the quick start is simple: iron play. The former Illinois standout leads this Bermuda Championship field in both strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained approach over the last two months. If able to find some form on and around the green, Hardy will contend for his first win on the PGA Tour. Aaron Rai (25-1)

Patrick Rodgers (28-1)

Justin Lower (28-1): The man who made bogey on the 72nd hole of the Wyndham Championship to fall out of the top 125 is proving his second chance was warranted. Lower leads this field over the last two months in total strokes gained, and was in with a chance at the Fortinet Championship before stumbling on the final day. That shortcoming hasn't deterred the 33-year-old, though, as he since registered finishes of T45 and T20. With a T17 finish at last season's Bermuda Championship, all signs point to Lower being a factor.

The man who made bogey on the 72nd hole of the Wyndham Championship to fall out of the top 125 is proving his second chance was warranted. Lower leads this field over the last two months in total strokes gained, and was in with a chance at the Fortinet Championship before stumbling on the final day. That shortcoming hasn't deterred the 33-year-old, though, as he since registered finishes of T45 and T20. With a T17 finish at last season's Bermuda Championship, all signs point to Lower being a factor. S.H. Kim (30-1)

2022 Bermuda Championship expert picks



Adam Schenk Winner (40-1): The former Purdue Boilmaker has been close to breaking through the last couple seasons with his latest chance coming at the 2021 Shriners Children's Open. Finding a different gear in his last two starts, Schenk has collected a T12 effort at this year's Shriners and a T16 result at the Zozo Championship. His ball-striking has continued to improve, and has been the sole reason for this recent resurgence. Commanding a strong history at coastal golf tournaments such as the Puerto Rico Open and the Corales Championship, the Bermuda Championship should be right up his alley.

Callum Tarren Contender (50-1): The big-hitting Englishman is a boom-or-bust option. Possessing a similar skillset as defending champion Lucas Herbert, Tarren will have an opportunity to overpower Port Royal GC and lean on his streaky putting. In three starts this season, he has missed two cuts and contended at the Sanderson Farms Championship en route to a T13 finish. He proved to be capable in fields of this quality late last summer when, over a five-tournament stretch, he connected on four top-25 finishes including top-10 efforts at the John Deer Classic and 3M Open.

Brandon Wu Sleeper (50-1): The iron play has been poor from Wu in the early stages of the 2022-23 season, but still he continues to collect paychecks. Making his last three cuts, the 25-year-old has leaned on his off-the-tee steadiness and around-the-green expertise where he ranks second in strokes gained over the last two months in this field. Like Schenk, Wu has proven to be capable on coastal tracks with podium finishes in last year's Puerto Rico Open and Mexico Open. You should like his chances in Bermuda if his irons cooperate.

Who will win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard and best bets, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors and is up over $9,500 since June 2020.