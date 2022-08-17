The PGA Tour moves onto the second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with players making the trip from Memphis, Tennessee, to Wilmington, Delaware, for this week's BMW Championship. The penultimate tournament since the very beginning of the FedEx Cup existence, the BMW Championship continues to rotate among golf courses in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Wilmington Country Club will take center stage this time around in its PGA Tour debut. Will Zalatoris, fresh off his breakthrough victory at the St. Jude Championship, hopes to keep the momentum rolling on the Robert Trent Jones Sr. design. With a strong finish, he could all but secure the top spot in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the Tour Championship.

While Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns may have something to say about this, Cameron Smith will not. Citing hip discomfort, the FedEx Cup No. 3 will not participate in the BMW Championship. That, coupled with Tommy Fleetwood staying on the sidelines for personal reasons, leaves the field at 68 players.

Just as compelling as the top of the standings is the bottom, with many players vying to compete in their first Tour Championship. The top 30 players will make their way into next week's tournament, and with it earn exemptions into three major championships. This makes the BMW Championship all the more important when considering Davis Riley (No. 27), Sahith Theegala (No. 28), Maverick McNealy (No. 33) and Denny McCarhty (No. 36) have yet to participate in The Masters.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 9:10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 9:10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio