The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week as the world's top golfers compete at the 2022 BMW Championship, which is being played at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. The 2022 BMW Championship field will feature the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings looking to secure valuable points in the second of three events in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Will Zalatoris secured his first victory on the PGA Tour last week and now sits atop the 2022 FedEx Cup standings with 3,680 points.

Zalatoris has recorded nine top-10 finishes this season, one of the main reasons why he's being listed at 14-1 in the 2022 BMW Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy, a 21-time PGA Tour champion, is the 10-1 favorite, followed by Jon Rahm (12-1), Patrick Cantlay (12-1), Scottie Scheffler (14-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1) on the PGA odds board.

Top 2022 BMW Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 BMW Championship: Cantlay, the defending champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and finishes outside the top-five. Cantlay has been one of the hottest players on tour in recent weeks, finishing T-8 or better in three of his last four starts. He's recorded a total of 10 top-10 finishes this season, which includes a victory at the Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour's only team event.

However, Cantlay struggled mightily last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing T-57 after shooting over par in his final two rounds. In addition, Cantlay currently ranks 96th in driving accuracy percentage (61.16%) and 185th in putting from 10-15 feet, which could cause major trouble this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the BMW Championship 2022 field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Schauffele has a much better chance to win than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 28-year-old has recorded three victories this season and he's finished on top of the leaderboard in two of his last four starts overall. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. In fact, Schauffele currently ranks 12th on tour in greens in regulation percentage (69.79), which makes him a strong value pick for 2022 BMW Championship bets this week. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 BMW Championship picks

2022 BMW Championship odds, field

2022 BMW Championship odds, field

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Will Zalatoris +1400

Scottie Scheffler +1400

Justin Thomas +1400

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Tony Finau +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Sam Burns +2000

Viktor Hovland +2500

Sungjae Im +2500

Joohyung Kim +2800

Cameron Young +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Joaquin Niemann +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Max Homa +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +4500

Adam Scott +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Aaron Wise +5500

Billy Horschel +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Davis Riley +6500

Keith Mitchell +6500

Brian Harman +6600

J.T. Poston +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Seamus Power +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Mito Pereira +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Harold Varner III +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Brendan Steele +12500

Kevin Kisner +12500

Sepp Straka +12500

Troy Merritt +12500

Trey Mullinax +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

K.H. Lee +12500

Scott Stallings +12500

Emiliano Grillo +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Wyndham Clark +15000

Sebastian Munoz +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Marc Leishman +15000

Lucas Glover +15000

Adam Hadwin +15000

Alex Smalley +17500

Lucas Herbert +17500

Matt Kuchar +20000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Cameron Tringale +20000

Luke List +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +27500