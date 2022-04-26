There were 1.3 million ticket applications received by the R&A ahead of the historic 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. As if that figure is not astounding in its own right, the R&A announced Tuesday that 290,000 general admission tickets are being distributed for the major championship, which will blow away the prior record attendance mark at an Open.

"The 150th Open at St Andrews is going to be a momentous occasion for golf and this is clearly reflected in the extraordinary demand among fans to be part of this historic playing of the Championship," said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers. "We very much appreciate their passion and enthusiasm for The Open and are delighted that we will set a new attendance record that far exceeds the previous best set in 2000."

The 290,000 fans expected to attend the 2022 Open will be 51,000 more than the event's prior high, a 21% increase over the 239,000 spectators in attendance throughout the week when Tiger Woods raised his first Claret Jug in 2000.

Speaking of Woods, the 15-time major champion confirmed his spot in the field for the 150th Open after completion of play earlier this month at the Masters. "I am looking forward to St. Andrews, that is near and dear to my heart, and I've won two Opens there," Woods told Sky Sports. "It's the home of golf, it's my favorite course in the world, so I will be there for that one."

The influx of interest from the public is a welcomed sight for the R&A, which canceled the 2020 Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed limited spectators last year at Royal St. George's.

Fans under the age of 25 account for 20% of the general admissions tickets and there will be 20,000 children and young adults under the age of 16 who will be admitted for free. With four practice days expected to draw 80,000 spectators in total, the excitement surrounding the 150th Open will be steady throughout the middle of July.