The 2022 British Open Championship is down to its final round and it's shaping up to be an incredible final day of action on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have risen to the top of the 2022 British Open leaderboard and are tied for first place at 16-under. They have a four-shot cushion over the rest of the 2022 Open Championship field with Cameron Smith and Cameron Young tied for third at 12-under.

McIlroy is a four-time major champion and won the 2014 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, and he's the -110 favorite (bet $110 to win $100) to capture the 150th British Open, according to the latest 2022 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Hovland is listed at +175 while Smith is at 11-1, Scottie Scheffler is at 20-1 and Young rounds out the top five on the 2022 British Open odds board at 25-1. Before making any 2022 Open Championship picks for Sunday, be sure to see the British Open predictions from the proven golf projection model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red hit since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $10,200 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2022: Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, fails to crack the top five despite getting the fourth-best odds of any player remaining. The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking won four times in a two-month span earlier this year, including a signature victory at the 2022 Masters.

And while he's been playing well again at St. Andrews, he lost three shots to McIlroy and Hovland on Saturday alone with a couple of back-nine bogeys ultimately keeping him out of serious contention. Scheffler missed the cut at the U.S. Open and had disappointing weekend rounds at the Travelers Championship and the RBC Canadian Open to finish outside the top 10.

Another surprise: Dustin Johnson, a 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a big payday. Like Scheffler, Johnson had some hiccups on the final nine (three bogeys) and now sits in solo seventh at 10-under for the tournament.

However, the model has been impressed with the way that he's struck the ball throughout the tournament. With just two shots separating him from third place, the model sees him making a huge surge up the leaderboard with the potential to get back into the mix if both McIlroy and Hovland drop back to the field.

2022 British Open Championship Sunday odds, field

Rory McIlroy 10-11

Viktor Hovland 7-4

Cameron Smith 11-1

Scottie Scheffler 20-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Si-Woo Kim 50-1

Dustin Johnson 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 100-1

Tommy Fleetwood 125-1

Jordan Spieth 200-1

Adam Scott 200-1

Patrick Cantlay 300-1

Shane Lowry 500-1

Tyrrell Hatton 750-1