The 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews is the pinnacle of the sport: the oldest major being played at the game's most historic course with a Claret Jug set to be awarded to one of the best players in golf. The Old Course in Scotland is hosting The Open for the first time since 2015, and with three days of pristine golf remaining, the title "Champion Golfer of the Year" for 2022 remains completely up for grabs.

Rory McIlroy entered as the clear favorite in the field, and his play Thursday did nothing to change that. The Ulsterman has put forward some of the best golf of his career in 2022, though despite three top-10 major finishes thus far, he has yet to get off the schneid with his first such crown since winning this event and the PGA Championship back-to-back in 2014. McIlroy posted a 66 to sit two shots back of leader Cameron Young after Round 1, putting him in a strong position entering the final 54 holes.

After taking the U.S. Open off to rehabilitate his still-healing leg, Tiger Woods returned to a major field for the third time this season. Woods previously made the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship, but he will have a significant uphill battle to climb Friday after shooting a 6-over 78 to sit approximately six strokes off the cut line and 14 back of Young. Tiger, a three-time Champion Golfer of the Year at The Open who holds St. Andrews as his favorite course, may be playing the Old Course for the last time -- at least as someone who first entered as a legitimate contender.

Even beyond those golfers, there is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 Open Championship from start to finish Friday. Keep on reading to learn how you can follow live on action both on television and streaming online.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, July 15

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)