The 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews is the pinnacle of the sport: the oldest major being played at the game's most historic course with a Claret Jug set to be awarded to one of the best players in golf. The Old Course in Scotland is hosting The Open for the first time since 2015, and with three days of pristine golf remaining, the title "Champion Golfer of the Year" for 2022 remains completely up for grabs.

Rory McIlroy entered as the clear favorite in the field, and his play through the first 36 holes did nothing to change that status as he sits second on the oddboards to leader Cameron Smith. McIlroy has put forward some of the best golf of his career in 2022, though despite three top-10 major finishes thus far, he has yet to get off the schneid with a major victory since winning this event and the PGA Championship back-to-back in 2014. McIlroy has been outstanding to start The Open, going 10 under through the first two rounds, a score from which he is 2 for 2 in winning majors during his career.

Smith shot an other-worldly 8-under 64 Friday to rocket up the leaderboard. He sits at 13 under, two shots clear of the field and three ahead of McIlroy. In between them is Cameron Young, the 18-hole leader who continued his solid play with a 69 on Friday. Young, a rookie on the PGA Tour, is seeking his first career victory as a top-level professional.

Even beyond those golfers, there is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 Open Championship from start to finish Saturday. Keep on reading to learn how you can follow live on action both on television and streaming online.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 16

Round 3 start time: 3:30 a.m. [Tee times]

