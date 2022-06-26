Rory McIlroy has not picked up a major tournament win since 2014, when he won the Open Championship by two strokes against Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia. Despite the lengthy title drought, the Northern Irishman has been knocking at the door this season. He has finished in the top 10 in all three major tournaments so far, which is why he's the 9-1 favorite in the 2022 Open Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. U.S. Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick is 20-1 to win the Open Championship 2022 after winning the U.S. Open as a 25-1 long shot.

Collin Morikawa will try to defend his title at 18-1, while World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (12-1) will try to add to his historic season. Can PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas (14-1) card his second major championship win of the year from the 2022 British Open contenders? Before locking in your 2022 Open Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 Open Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2022: Collin Morikawa (18-1), the defending British Open champion and one of the tournament favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Morikawa had fifth-place finishes at the U.S. Open and Masters, but he was nowhere to be found on the leaderboard at the PGA Championship, finishing outside the top 50.

Last year's Open Championship remains Morikawa's last victory, and while he started this tour season with five straight top-10s, success has been fleeting since then. Over his last 10 tournaments, he has more finishes outside the top 50 (four) than he has inside the top 10 (three). His biggest culprit has been his short game, which has gone from above average to among the tour's worst. He ranks 180th out of 204 players on tour in strokes gained: around-the-green (-.307), and that weakness could be magnified at a course with over 100 bunkers.

Another surprise: Dustin Johnson, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Johnson made the decision to leave the PGA Tour to play in the LIV Golf Series, but he remains eligible to play in the four major tournaments. He was a long shot at the U.S. Open, where he played four strong rounds en route to a top-25 finish. Johnson also had a strong showing at the Masters in April, coming in a tie for 12th.

The 37-year-old was the FedEx Cup Champion in 2020, which is when he won the Masters. Golfers continue to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series, taking less pressure off Johnson, who was among the first to depart.

How to make 2022 Open Championship picks

2022 Open Championship odds, field

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Scottie Scheffler 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Louis Oosthuizen 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 35-1

Tiger Woods 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Cameron Young 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Robert MacIntyre 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Sergio Garcia 65-1

Jason Day 65-1

Mito Pereira 65-1

Corey Conners 65-1

Daniel Berger 65-1

Webb Simpson 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Abraham Ancer 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Thomas Pieters 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Seamus Power 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Max Homa 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Alex Noren 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Francesco Molinari 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Adrian Meronk 125-1

Thomas Detry 125-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Garrick Higgo 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Padraig Harrington 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Min Woo Lee 125-1

Victor Perez 125-1

Andy Sullivan 150-1

Jimmy Walker 150-1

Harris English 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Talor Gooch 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Scott Vincent 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Ashley Chesters 200-1

Joohyung Kim 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Cameron Tringale 200-1

Guido Migliozzi 250-1

Anthony Quayle 250-1

Zach Johnson 250-1

Thriston Lawrence 300-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 300-1

Zander Lombard 300-1

Ben Campbell 400-1

Yuto Katsuragawa 500-1

Sihwan Kim 500-1

David Duval 1000-1

John Daly 1000-1

Stephen Dodd 1000-1