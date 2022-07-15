The first two rounds of the 2022 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, are officially in the books. It's an extremely crowded leaderboard as the third round is set to get underway from the Old Course at St. Andrews on Saturday morning. Cameron Smith currently sits atop the 2022 Open Championship leaderboard at 13-under par, with Cameron Young (-11), Rory McIlroy (-10), Dustin Johnson (-9), Viktor Hovland (-9) and Scottie Scheffler (-9) still in the mix.
Meanwhile, major champions like Adam Scott (-7), Matt Fitzpatrick (-6), Jordan Spieth (-4) and Jon Rahm (-4) will need a strong performance over the weekend to have a shot at winning the 150th British Open. Caesars Sportsbook lists Smith as the +185 favorite (risk $100 to win $185), with McIlroy (+340), Hovland (+800) and Young (+800) next in line. With so many experienced players atop the leaderboard, you'll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2022 Open Championship picks.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $10,200 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.
At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the cut has been made at the 2022 British Open, SportsLine simulated the final two rounds 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2022 British Open predictions
One huge shocker the model is calling for at the British Open 2022: Smith, a five-time PGA Tour champion, squanders his three-shot lead and fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Smith can become just the second golfer to win the Players Championship and the British Open in the same season, joining Jack Nicklaus who accomplished the feat in 1978.
However, Smith has never won a major championship, and the model doesn't expect he'll hold onto the lead at the 150th Open Championship with players like McIlroy, Johnson and Scheffler lurking close behind. McClure's model has identified several other golfers with better value in the British Open weekend odds.
Another surprise: Tyrrell Hatton, a 22-1 long shot, makes a surprising run into contention. He has a better chance to win than his odds imply, making him a great British Open weekend sleeper pick. The 30-year old Englishman enters the third round five-strokes off the lead after shooting a 66 in the second round.
Hatton has been a spectator putter all season, which could come into play this weekend at St. Andrews. In fact, Hatton currently ranks fifth in strokes gained: putting (.745), sixth in total putting (96.9) and seventh in putting average (1.715). Those statistics can help him pick up strokes quickly, so confidently back him in your 2022 Open Championship weekend bets.
How to make 2022 British Open picks
The model is targeting two golfers with odds of 40-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see the model's British Open picks here.
So who will win the British Open 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2022 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Open Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including this year's Masters.
2022 British Open weekend odds, field
See full British Open 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Cameron Smith +185
Rory McIlroy +340
Viktor Hovland +800
Cameron Young +800
Dustin Johnson +1100
Scottie Scheffler +1200
Tyrrell Hatton +2200
Patrick Cantlay +2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
Adam Scott +5000
Xander Schauffele +5000
Sahith Theegala +6500
Jordan Spieth +8000
Talor Gooch +8000
Shane Lowry +10000
Jon Rahm +10000
Lucas Herbert +12500
Min Woo Lee +15000
Justin Thomas +15000
Si-Woo Kim +15000
Brad Kennedy +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Will Zalatoris +15000
Hideki Matsuyama +20000
Abraham Ancer +20000
Aaron Wise +20000
Kurt Kitayama +25000
Tony Finau +25000
Lee Westwood +25000
Patrick Reed +30000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +30000
Tommy Fleetwood +30000
Robert MacIntyre +30000
Thomas Detry +30000
Harold Varner +30000
Nicolai Hojgaard +30000
Sam Burns +30000
Yuto Katsuragawa +40000
Thriston Lawrence +40000
Victor Perez +40000
John Parry +40000
Trey Mullinax +40000
Thomas Pieters +40000
Jason Kokrak +40000
David Carey +50000
Brian Harman +50000
Cameron Tringale +50000
Laurie Canter +50000
Barclay Brown +50000
Bryson DeChambeau +50000
Ian Poulter +50000
Sergio Garcia +50000
Joohyung Kim +50000
Dylan Frittelli +50000
Chris Kirk +50000
Billy Horschel +50000
Russell Henley +75000
Filippo Celli +75000
Francesco Molinari +75000
Danny Willett +75000
Corey Conners +75000
Sebastian Munoz +75000
Justin De Los Santos +100000
Wyndham Clark +100000
Sihwan Kim +100000
Sungjae Im +100000
Jordan Smith +100000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +100000
Joaquin Niemann +100000
David Law +100000
Paul Casey +100000
Jason Scrivener +150000
Adrian Meronk +150000
Marcus Armitage +150000
Sam Bairstow +200000
Jamie Rutherford +200000
Robert Dinwiddie +200000
Aaron Jarvis +200000