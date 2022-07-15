The first two rounds of the 2022 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, are officially in the books. It's an extremely crowded leaderboard as the third round is set to get underway from the Old Course at St. Andrews on Saturday morning. Cameron Smith currently sits atop the 2022 Open Championship leaderboard at 13-under par, with Cameron Young (-11), Rory McIlroy (-10), Dustin Johnson (-9), Viktor Hovland (-9) and Scottie Scheffler (-9) still in the mix.

Meanwhile, major champions like Adam Scott (-7), Matt Fitzpatrick (-6), Jordan Spieth (-4) and Jon Rahm (-4) will need a strong performance over the weekend to have a shot at winning the 150th British Open. Caesars Sportsbook lists Smith as the +185 favorite (risk $100 to win $185), with McIlroy (+340), Hovland (+800) and Young (+800) next in line. With so many experienced players atop the leaderboard, you'll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2022 Open Championship picks.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $10,200 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend. In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the British Open 2022: Smith, a five-time PGA Tour champion, squanders his three-shot lead and fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Smith can become just the second golfer to win the Players Championship and the British Open in the same season, joining Jack Nicklaus who accomplished the feat in 1978.

However, Smith has never won a major championship, and the model doesn't expect he'll hold onto the lead at the 150th Open Championship with players like McIlroy, Johnson and Scheffler lurking close behind. McClure's model has identified several other golfers with better value in the British Open weekend odds.

Another surprise: Tyrrell Hatton, a 22-1 long shot, makes a surprising run into contention. He has a better chance to win than his odds imply, making him a great British Open weekend sleeper pick. The 30-year old Englishman enters the third round five-strokes off the lead after shooting a 66 in the second round.

Hatton has been a spectator putter all season, which could come into play this weekend at St. Andrews. In fact, Hatton currently ranks fifth in strokes gained: putting (.745), sixth in total putting (96.9) and seventh in putting average (1.715). Those statistics can help him pick up strokes quickly, so confidently back him in your 2022 Open Championship weekend bets.

