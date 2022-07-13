ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- The time has come to select a champion, or in this case a pool of champions. After walking every inch of the property and talking to various golfers about how the Old Course is playing this week, a group of 156 has been narrowed to the nine who are most likely to win the most consequential golf tournament of the year, the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.

The Old Course has produced some interesting winners in the past. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Bobby Jones, yes, but also Zach Johnson, John Daly and Louis Oosthuizen. So, it might be a fool's errand to try and determine a winner on Wednesday with 72 holes left to play given how this tournament has gone in the past (an amateur led after 54 holes in 2015!).

Still, that's not going to stop us from trying. A crispy golf course is ready for the world's best this week, and hopefully, we will get an all-time Open in the process. Here's a look at the nine golfers most likely to win the final major championship of the 2022 season.

2022 Open Championship predictions