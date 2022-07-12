Get your coffee ready and your alarm clock set as the 150th Open Championship is scheduled to begin while most on the East Coast of the United States are still resting their head on their pillow. Players will begin their quest for glory and a Claret Jug as early as 1:35 a.m. ET with some of the biggest names in the game paired together the first couple of days at St. Andrews.

Collin Morikawa, the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year, will be joined by Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, two of the hottest players over the last couple of months. This trio is scheduled to begin its journey towards the Claret Jug just shy of 5 a.m. and is followed closely behind by 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and current PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.

Not all the marquee names are off in the morning hours as fans will be able to watch the likes of Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa at 10 a.m. They precede the threesome of Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Harold Varner III, which is sure to be a popular group as well.

Unlike other championships this year, the wind appears relatively steady throughout the day and neither the morning nor afternoon tee times will receive a considerable edge. Scotland weather can flip on a script, but if the forecast remains true, players will be presented ideal scoring conditions in the opening round at the Old Course.

Here's a look at every group starting in the first round of the 150th Open at St. Andrews. All times Eastern

2022 Open Championship tee times; Round 1 pairings

1:35 a.m. -- Paul Lawire, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

1:46 a.m. -- Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (a)

1:57 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

2:08 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

2:19 a.m. -- Garrick Higgo, Minkyu Kim, Ashley Chesters

2:30 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

2:41 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, Joo-Hyung Kim

2:52 a.m. -- John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

3:03 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

3:14 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

3:25 a.m. -- Cameron Young, K.H. Lee, Robert MacIntyre

3:36 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

3:47 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

4:03 a.m. -- Stephen Dodd, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood

4:14 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

4:25 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

4:36 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

4:47 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim

4:58 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

5:09 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

5:20 a.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

5:31 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

5:42 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

5:53 a.m. -- Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

6:04 a.m. -- Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

6:15 a.m. -- Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matthew Ford

6:36 a.m. -- Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

6:47 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (a)

6:58 a.m. -- Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

7:09 a.m. -- Thirston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

7:20 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

7:31 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

7:42 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

7:53 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (a)

8:04 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

8:15 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

8:26 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

8:37 a.m. -- Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (a)

8:48 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen

9:04 a.m. -- David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

9:15 a.m. -- Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

9:26 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

9:37 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (a)

9:48 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

9:59 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

10:10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

10:21 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

10:32 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala

10:43 a.m. -- Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin

10:54 a.m. -- John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

11:05 a.m. -- Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernandez-Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie

11:16 a.m. -- Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney