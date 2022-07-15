With 36 holes of golf at the 150th Open Championship officially in the books, the leaderboard is loaded with contenders who are either seeking their first major victory or looking to add to their trophy chests. At the top stands two Camerons -- Smith, the 36-hole leader at 13 under, and Young, the 18-hole leader who now sits two back -- vying for the Claret Jug as we barrel towards what could be a frenetic weekend finish.

The final pairing is just a taste of the many juicy storylines entering Moving Day, though. Rory McIlroy (-10) is seeking his first major championship since 2014, and he's squarely in the hunt after a strong season. Viktor Hovland (-10) is looking to secure his first major championship ever, while the likes of Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler -- Masters champions who have not won at The Open Championship -- are in the mix, too.

Even without Tiger Woods and past Open Championship winners like Collin Morikawa -- notable missed cuts for the weekend -- the Old Course at St. Andrews seems ready and willing to provide us magic headed to Round 3. And with so many big names at the top, the pairings as we near closer to crowning a champion should only ratchet up the drama.

Here's a look at every group starting in the third round of the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Be sure to check out the complete Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can learn how to watch all week. All times Eastern

2022 Open Championship tee times, Round 3 pairings

3:35 a.m. -- Richard Mansell

3:45 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Kevin Kisner

3:55 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Adri Arnaus

4:05 a.m. -- Justin De Los Santos, Robert MacIntyre

4:15 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Dean Burmester

4:25 a.m. -- Lars Van Meijel, Robert Dinwiddie

4:40 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Jordan Smith

4:50 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Aaron Jarvis (a)

5:00 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Sam Bairstow (a)

5:10 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Parry

5:20 a.m. -- Anthony Quayle, Chris Kirk

5:30 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

5:45 a.m. -- Jamie Rutherford, Jason Scrivener

5:55 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Paul Casey

6:05 a.m. -- Marcus Armitage, Adrian Meronk

6:15 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak

6:25 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Corey Conners

6:35 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Cameron Tringale

6:50 a.m. -- Laurie Canter, Thomas Pieters

7:00 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Dylan Frittelli

7:10 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

7:20 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, Garrick Higgo

7:30 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Sam Burns

7:40 a.m. -- David Law, Filippo Celli (a)

7:55 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Will Zalatoris

8:05 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:15 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Brad Kennedy

8:25 a.m. -- Joo-Hyung Kim, Patrick Reed

8:35 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm

8:45 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Thriston Lawrence

9:00 a.m. -- Thomas Detry, Xander Schauffele

9:10 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, David Carey

9:20 a.m. -- Yuto Katsuragawa, Abraham Ancer

9:30 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Lucas Herbert

9:40 a.m. -- Barclay Brown (a), Sadom Kaewkanjana

9:50 a.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:05 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Sahith Theegala

10:15 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

10:25 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton

10:35 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

10:45 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy

10:55 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Cameron Smith