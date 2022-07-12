The final major of the 2022 golf season has arrived with The Open Championship set to begin its historic 150th tournament at St. Andrews. The beauty of summer will surround Scotland as The Open returns to the Home of Golf for the first time since 2015. This will be the 30th occasion in which the Old Course will host The Open, and this year's affair is set with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world.

Collin Morikawa enters as the defending champion, but all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy, who enters as the favorite. The Northern Irishman has been playing some of the best golf of his career lately, and he looks to put a cap on a tremendous season with his first major championship since 2014. After sitting out the U.S. Open for the specific purpose of playing The Open, Tiger Woods is also in attendance for what may well be his last legitimate shot to win a third Claret Jug at St. Andrews. Then there's Matthew Fitzpatrick, who is looking to pull off the rare U.S. Open-Open double after the English won the United States' national championship in June.

While attending The Open Championship can fun and -- particularly this year -- memorable, simply being able to watch golf on one of the game's grandest stages at St. Andrews is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible between now and Sunday. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout the final major of 2022.

All times Eastern

2022 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 14

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Friday, July 15

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m.

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, July 16

Round 3 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 5-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 17

Round 4 start time: TBA

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)