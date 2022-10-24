The 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule rolls on this week as the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees-off from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2022 features a number of players seeking their first win on the PGA Tour. The winner of this week's event will receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

The latest 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds list Denny McCarthy and Thomas Detry as the 16-1 co-favorites. They're followed by Seamus Power (18-1), Nick Hardy (20-1), Adrian Meronk (21-1) and Mark Hubbard (24-1) on the PGA odds board. Should your Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2022 bets include backing one of those favorites, or is there value in a longshot like Charley Hoffman (80-1)? Before locking in your 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Denny McCarthy, one of the co-favorites at 16-1, fails to claim his first PGA Tour title and barely crack the top-five. McCarthy is coming off an impressive season on the PGA Tour, recording five top-10 finishes, which included a T-7 showing at the U.S. Open in June. However, the 29-year-old has struggled early in the 2022-23 season, finishing T-37 or worse in each of his last three starts.

McCarthy's recent troubles can be directly attributed to his inconsistent putting stroke. In fact, McCarthy enters this week's event ranked 127th in total putting (217.8), 154th in putting average (1.789) and 162nd in 3-putt avoidance (3.57%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2022 field.

Another surprise: Greyson Sigg, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Sigg has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Sigg certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 27-year-old secured a top-10 finish earlier this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and he's shot in the 60s in seven of his last eight rounds on the PGA Tour. If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship picks

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds, field

Denny McCarthy +1600

Thomas Detry +1600

Seamus Power +1800

Nick Hardy +2000

Adrian Meronk +2100

Mark Hubbard +2400

Justin Lower +2400

Patrick Rodgers +2800

Aaron Rai +2800

Russell Knox +3100

Seonghyeon Kim +3100

Robby Shelton +3300

Alex Smalley +3400

Stephan Jaeger +3700

Nick Taylor +3700

Greyson Sigg +4000

Callum Tarren +4100

Will Gordon +4200

Lucas Glover +5000

Byeong Hun An +5000

Joseph Bramlett +5000

Adam Long +5000

Adam Schenk +5000

Ze-Cheng Dou +5000

Garrick Higgo +5000

Brandon Wu +5000

Harry Hall +5000

Chun-an Yu +5000

Cameron Percy +5000

Sam Ryder +5500

Michael Gligic +6000

Chesson Hadley +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6000

Peter Malnati +6500

C.T. Pan +6500

Sam Stevens +6500

Doug Ghim +6500

Henrik Norlander +6500

Ryan Armour +6500

Tyler Duncan +6500

Matthias Schwab +8000

Charley Hoffman +8000

Kramer Hickok +8000

Vincent Norrman +8000

Scott Piercy +8000

Chad Ramey +8000

MJ Daffue +8000

Hank Lebioda +8000

Brian Gay +9500

Nate Lashley +9500

Austin Eckroat +9500

Brian Stuard +9500

Austin Smotherman +9500

Brice Garnett +9500

Robert Streb +11000

Matthias Schmid +11000

Fabian Gomez +11000

Luke Donald +11000

Ben Taylor +11000

Harrison Endycott +12000

Ben Griffin +12000

Cody Gribble +12000

Ben Martin +12000

Michael Kim +12000

Austin Cook +12000

William McGirt +12000