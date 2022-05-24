A long, compact summer of golf is closing in on PGA Tour players as they head to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge. In what will be the 77th playing of this event, competitors from last week's PGA Championship may find the host venue boasting similar features to that of Southern Hills.

Last year's runner up, Jordan Spieth, described Southern Hills as "Colonial on steroids," which makes some sense as both golf courses were originally designed by famed architect Perry Maxwell. Oddly enough, Colonial will undergo a Gil Hanse restoration as well; however that will not occur until after the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge is completed.

While parallels may be drawn between the two properties, that is not to say there are no differences. In recent years, Colonial has found a way to reward premier strikers of the golf ball when looking at past success stories of Jason Kokrak, Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

A shorter venue for PGA Tour's standards, the main defense comes in the form of narrow fairways, tight tree-lined corridors and dogleg-shaped holes. With 2022 PGA champion Justin Thomas, Spieth and other members of golf's upper echelon proving victorious the past month, more of the same could be in store this weekend.

Let's take a closer look at this week's 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge with odds provided via Caesars Sportsbook.

Event Information

Event: Charles Schwab Challenge | May 26-29

Location: Colonial Country Club -- Fort Worth, Texas

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,209 | Purse: $8,400,000

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge field, odds

Scottie Scheffler (10-1): The missed cut at the PGA Championship came as a surprise, but make no mistake, Scheffler is still the No. 1 player in the world. A misstep was inevitable given his torrid spring, but Colonial should be a comfortable bounce back stop for the Dallas-Fort Worth area resident. In two appearances, he has zero top-50 finishes; however, he has never arrived with the form he currently possesses.

The missed cut at the PGA Championship came as a surprise, but make no mistake, Scheffler is still the No. 1 player in the world. A misstep was inevitable given his torrid spring, but Colonial should be a comfortable bounce back stop for the Dallas-Fort Worth area resident. In two appearances, he has zero top-50 finishes; however, he has never arrived with the form he currently possesses. Justin Thomas (12-1): When J.T. gets hot, he tends to get scorching hot. I am talking stove top-type temperature, which you can't help but touch as if you were a toddler not knowing any better. Could his PGA Championship triumph be the beginning of a 2017-like run when he won four tournaments, including his first PGA Championship and the Tour Championship? I wouldn't bet against it.

When J.T. gets hot, he tends to get scorching hot. I am talking stove top-type temperature, which you can't help but touch as if you were a toddler not knowing any better. Could his PGA Championship triumph be the beginning of a 2017-like run when he won four tournaments, including his first PGA Championship and the Tour Championship? I wouldn't bet against it. Jordan Spieth (14-1): "Sloppy" can best describe Spieth's grand slam attempt at Southern Hills as he never gave himself a chance at contending and ultimately finished in a tie for 34th. Coincidentally, that same word could be used to chronicle his final round in last year's Charles Schwab Challenge as he fell in a two-man race to Jason Kokrak.

"Sloppy" can best describe Spieth's grand slam attempt at Southern Hills as he never gave himself a chance at contending and ultimately finished in a tie for 34th. Coincidentally, that same word could be used to chronicle his final round in last year's Charles Schwab Challenge as he fell in a two-man race to Jason Kokrak. Collin Morikawa (16-1)

Viktor Hovland (18-1)

Will Zalatoris (20-1): The Texan may look at his PGA Championship as a glass half-full situation. On one end, it was his second playoff loss of the season as he still remains without a victory on the PGA Tour. On the other, it was his fifth top-10 finish in only his eighth major championship appearance. Zalatoris is garnering the reputation as a big-game hunter and it is rightfully deserved.

The Texan may look at his PGA Championship as a glass half-full situation. On one end, it was his second playoff loss of the season as he still remains without a victory on the PGA Tour. On the other, it was his fifth top-10 finish in only his eighth major championship appearance. Zalatoris is garnering the reputation as a big-game hunter and it is rightfully deserved. Max Homa (25-1)

Sam Burns (28-1)

Abraham Ancer (35-1): If Ancer had posted a round in the red figures Sunday at Southern Hills, he would have at least joined Thomas and Zalatoris in a playoff. He got lost in the final round shuffle but once again performed adequately in a major championship and has the statistical profile to thrive at Colonial.

If Ancer had posted a round in the red figures Sunday at Southern Hills, he would have at least joined Thomas and Zalatoris in a playoff. He got lost in the final round shuffle but once again performed adequately in a major championship and has the statistical profile to thrive at Colonial. Daniel Berger (35-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (35-1)

Tony Finau (35-1)

Sungjae Im (35-1)

Rick Gehman is joined by Kyle Porter and Jonathan Coachman to preview the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge and discuss the biggest headlines in golf this week. Follow & listen to The First Cut on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge picks