Another year means another venue for the CJ Cup as it heads to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Previously held in South Korea at Nine Bridges, the tournament was moved to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a new home in Las Vegas. After playing at Shadow Creek and The Summit Club over the last couple of seasons, the PGA Tour will make its way to the low country.

Despite the change in venue and time zone, Congaree Golf Club is another golf course molded by the hands of golf architect Tom Fazio, who is responsible for many courses on the PGA Tour, including Caves Valley, Corales Resort and Spa, and the aforementioned Summit Club. He even had some say in the renovation ahead of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club -- the site of the 2022 Presidents Cup.

It makes perfect sense that Rory McIlroy will headline this field. The world No. 2 has dominated Fazio designs throughout his career and will have an opportunity to steal the top spot from Scottie Scheffler in the Official World Golf Rankings with a strong showing. Jordan Spieth will also be making his first start of the 2022-23 season after a splendid Presidents Cup that saw him command a perfect 5-0-0 record. In total, 15 of the world's top 20 players will be making their way to South Carolina to play in what will be the strongest field of the PGA Tour's final fall swing.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12 - 5:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio