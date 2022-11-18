As was the case upon the completion of the first round, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton find themselves alongside each other at the top of the leaderboard heading into the weekend at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship. Playing in the final group in the second round, the two Ryder Cup teammates traded blows around Jumeirah Golf Estates, and ultimately signed for rounds of 5-under 67 to finish their days at 12 under for the tournament.

While Fitzpatrick was the one to shoot out of the gates on Thursday, it was Hatton's turn on Friday. Connecting on four birdies in his opening five holes, Hatton quickly opened up a three-stroke lead over his playing competitor.

"I'm pretty happy with the score. I got off to another nice start again today," said Hatton. "Hopefully the putter stays fairly hot and we have a good weekend. There's still 36 holes to play. I have a fairly good record around here. Matt [Fitzpatrick] has an excellent record around here. But, you know, we'll enjoy each other's company tomorrow and hopefully we can keep playing well."

Struggles and visible disdain ensued for the world No. 29 as three bogeys in his next seven holes allowed Fitzpatrick to claw his way back. The reigning U.S. Open champion reclaimed a share of the lead with a birdie on the par-4 15th, and pushed ahead with another on the following hole. This lead would be short-lived as Hatton converted a birdie opportunity from 20 feet on the par-3 17th before the two were able to save par on the closing par-5 18th after struggles off the tee.

"Just got to keep pushing on, just keep playing how I feel like I'm playing right now. I feel really comfortable with where my game is at, particularly after three weeks off, and looking forward to the weekend," said Fitzpatrick. "I feel like I've played two good rounds to start with and put myself in position, and I'll just keep doing more of the same and see where it gets me come Sunday."

For their efforts, the Englishmen have grown a three-stroke edge over their nearest pursuers. Former European Ryder Cup member Alex Noren stands at 9 under alongside Adri Arnaus, and a bit further back a couple big fish are waiting in the shallows. Two-time DP World Tour Championship winner Jon Rahm stands at 8 under after a splendid round of 6-under 66 while Rory McIlroy is at 5 under courtesy of a fast finish.

Round 2 leaderboard, scores

T1. Matt Fitzpatrick: -12

T1. Tyrrell Hatton: -12

T3. Alex Noren: -9

T3. Adri Arnaus: -9

T5. Jon Rahm: -8

T5. Jorge Campillo: -8

6. Kurt Kitayama: -7

T8. Tommy Fleetwood: -6

T8. Rasmus Hojgaard: -6

T8. Min Woo Lee: -6

T11. Rory McIlroy: -5

T11. Adrian Otaegui: -5

T11. Richie Ramsay: -5

T11. Yannik Paul: -5

T11. Maximilian Kieffer: -5

World No. 1 may have found something

A birdie-birdie-eagle finish propelled McIlroy to a round of 4-under 68 in his second round and back into contention. Playing his first 33 holes in 1 under, the world No. 1 found himself as many as 10 strokes back. Now at 5 under, he sits in a tie for 11th and only seven adrift. McIlroy is projected to finish second in the DP World Tour Ranking after entering the week in the top spot given Fitzpatrick's presence at the top of the leaderboard.

"[It was] pretty mediocre golf for the first 33 holes, and then something sort of clicked," said McIlroy of his fast finish. "Whatever it is, I need to bottle it for the weekend. It was nice to finish with a flourish there and put myself a little closer to the guys. You never know, that finish here on Friday could be key to something that happens over the next 36 holes."

DP World Tour Championship updated odds and picks

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Matt Fitzpatrick: 8/5

Tyrrell Hatton: 5/2

Jon Rahm: 5-1

Rory McIlroy: 12-1

Alex Noren: 12-1

Adri Arnaus: 25-1

Kurt Kitayama: 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 35-1

One member of the English pair is likely to nab this title, but I can't help but look in the direction of Rahm at 5-1. Entering the week as one of the hottest players in the world, the Spaniard was able to climb his way back into this tournament with seven birdies against only one bogey. Rahm left a couple shots out there on Friday and should be in with a chance come the final nine holes on Sunday if he is able to wield the putter in the same manner as his previous five starts.