Through the 12 PGA Tour events this season, just one golfer has won multiple times and that's the reigning Masters champion in Hideki Matsuyama. He claimed the Zozo Championship in October and then won the Sony Open in Hawaii two weeks ago. He can further separate himself from the rest of the tour with a victory at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open. Play tees off Wednesday at noon ET from Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

Matsuyama has just one top-10 finish in nine previous events on this course, so the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open odds aren't necessarily in his favor. Caesars Sportsbook lists him at 20-1, which trails four other golfers. World No. 1 Jon Rahm (15-2) tops Caesars' PGA odds this week, followed by Justin Thomas (12-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1) Bryson DeChambeau (18-1).

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $10,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

Earlier this season at the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, the model was all over Viktor Hovland (18-1) winning his third PGA Tour title.

At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. He was also all over Daniel Berger (+220) and Emiliano Grillo (+700) finishing inside the top-20. McClure's best bets netted over $2,200 at the 2021 Open Championship.

In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner. And at the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing.



This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open: Bryson DeChambeau, an eight-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. The 28-year-old is coming off a sensational season, which culminated in a top-10 finish at the Tour Championship. DeChambeau secured a total of nine top-10 finishes last season, which included two victories.

However, DeChambeau finished T-25 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this month, his only start on the PGA Tour this season. He's now finished T-25 or worse in seven of his last 12 starts dating back to last season, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Farmers Insurance Open 2022 field.

Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, a big 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Koepka finished in fourth place at the 2021 U.S. Open which took place on Torrey Pines' South Course. Fifty-four of the 72 holes of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open will also take place on the South Course, so this is a venue that Koepka is clearly comfortable at. The four-time major winner hasn't played much golf this PGA Tour season, but he did have a top-10 finish at last month's Hero World Challenge.

He also has a game that's well suited for this event as at 7,765 yards, the South Course is the longest regular course on the PGA Tour. Thus, a big hitter like Koepka, who ranks among the top 25 in driving distance for the ninth straight year, should excel here. His driving distance (all drives) average of 311.3 yards ranks fifth on tour, and that will put him in advantageous positions for birdies. Koepka has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Jon Rahm +750

Justin Thomas +1200

Xander Schauffele +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Dustin Johnson +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +1800

Daniel Berger +2000

Sam Burns +2500

Tony Finau +2800

Sungjae Im +2800

Scottie Scheffler +2800

Will Zalatoris +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Brooks Koepka +3300

Marc Leishman +3500

Patrick Reed +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Talor Gooch +5000

Si-Woo Kim +5000

Matthew Wolff +6000

MacKenzie Hughes +6600

Joaquin Niemann +6600

Justin Rose +6600

Lanto Griffin +6600

Ryan Palmer +6600

Maverick McNealy +6600

Keegan Bradley +6600

Max Homa +6600

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6600

Billy Horschel +6600

Jason Day +8000

Aaron Wise +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Tom Hoge +8000

Luke List +8000

Cam Davis +9000

Cameron Tringale +9000

Keith Mitchell +9000

Alex Noren +9000

Francesco Molinari +9000

Brandt Snedeker +10000

Mito Pereira +10000

Joel Dahmen +12500

Hudson Swafford +12500

Adam Hadwin +12500

Jhonattan Vegas +12500

Phil Mickelson +12500

Matt Jones +12500

Cameron Champ +12500

Joseph Bramlett +12500

Aaron Rai +12500

Carlos Ortiz +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000

Michael Thompson +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Emiliano Grillo +15000

Doug Ghim +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Sebastian Munoz +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Taylor Moore +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Wyndham Clark +15000

Kevin Streelman +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Davis Riley +17500

Kyle Stanley +20000

Hayden Buckley +20000

Harry Higgs +20000

Stephan Jaeger +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

C.T. Pan +20000

Scott Piercy +20000

Vincent Whaley +20000

Rory Sabbatini +20000

Danny Lee +20000

Dylan Frittelli +20000

J.J. Spaun +20000

Adam Long +20000