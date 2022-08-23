Rory McIlroy has his eye on a third FedEx Cup title, but he faces an uphill climb at the 2022 Tour Championship, which starts Thursday at East Lake Golf Club. The Northern Irishman won the 2016 and 2019 season-long championships, but he will start off Thursday in Atlanta six strokes behind FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy also will have to get past the likes of reigning champion Patrick Cantlay, who starts at 8 under par, two strokes behind Scheffler. Cantlay won the BMW Championship for the second straight year on Sunday and could make more history this week if he defends his title. Will Zalatoris is third in the standings after his St. Jude victory but remains out with a back injury, while Xander Schauffele (6 under) and Sam Burns (5 under) also are within striking distance. Jon Rahm, the Tour Championship runner-up in 2021 -- and the top scorer at East Lake without the starting strokes -- will start at 3 under par.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler as the 11-5 favorite to win the FedEx Cup title in its latest Tour Championship odds, followed by Cantlay (7-2), Schauffele (13-2) and McIlroy (9-1). Rahm is 14-1 to take the overall title but is 9-1 to win without strokes. McIlroy is the 7-1 favorite in that market at Caesars, while Scheffler (10-1), Schauffle (10-1) and Cantlay (10-1) also are among the favorites in the Tour Championship 2022 field to win without their starting strokes. Before locking in any 2022 Tour Championship picks, be sure you check out the FedEx Cup 2022 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up 45 units on those plays in 2022, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald just missed on his longshot play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with 80-1 shot Taylor Pendrith battling for the lead all week until winner Tony Finau's dominant Sunday. He also pegged Pendrith as the first-round leader at 70-1, and the Canadian shared that honor with Finau.

At last week's BMW Championship, the expert nailed his matchup play of Joaquin Niemann over Viktor Hovland, and it wasn't even close. Niemann tied for eighth, while Hovland needed a 6-under 65 just to finish T-35. At the St. Jude, McDonald picked Will Zalatoris over Finau in their head-to-head matchup. And while Finau continued his stellar play, Zalatoris was better, winning the tournament while Finau tied for fifth.

Top 2022 Tour Championship expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is staying away from Burns, fading the 26-year-old even though he is a three-time winner this year and is fifth in the standings. Even at 22-1 odds to win without strokes, the expert doesn't see the young star succeeding this week. His inaccuracy off the tee (149th on tour) is going to be a major problem at East Lake, and Burns also has struggled with his irons. He is a great putter (11th in strokes gained), but he can't win leaning so heavily on that.

On the other hand, several players have had a lot of success at East Lake, and Schauffele is one of them. The 28-year-old won the Tour Championship as a rookie in 2017, the second of his seven tour victories. He hasn't finished lower than seventh in the four visits since then and was a runner-up in 2019 and 2020. The California native is sixth on tour in scoring average, sixth in total driving and 11th in greens in regulation, so he has the all-around game to succeed there. You can see who else to back at the Tour Championship here.

2022 Tour Championship odds, field, top contenders

