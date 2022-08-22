Scottie Scheffler is looking to close out a stellar PGA Tour season with the FedEx Cup title this week at the 2022 Tour Championship. The event tees off Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, and the Masters champion and world No. 1 will be aiming for the fifth tour victory of his career. It also would be his fifth of the season, and he will start the week with a two-stroke lead as the current FedEx Cup leader. The 26-year-old tied for fifth at last week's BMW Championship, which was enough to hold off tournament winner Patrick Cantlay at the top of the standings. Cantlay, the reigning FedEx Cup champion, will start at 8 under par. Among others with a realistic chance to claim the title are Will Zalatoris (-7), Xander Schauffele (-6) and Sam Burns (-5). Rory McIlroy is among a quintet starting at 4 under, and he is looking to win his third FedEx Cup title after taking the crown in 2016 and 2019.

Scheffler is the 12-5 favorite to win the FedEx Cup title in the latest 2022 Tour Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Cantlay (4-1) and Xander Schauffele (15-2). In the odds to win the tournament without the starting strokes, Caesars lists Rory McIlroy (8-1) ahead of both Scheffler (10-1) and Cantlay (10-1). Jon Rahm (10-1), Schauffele (10-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1) also are among the favorites to win Tour Championship 2022 without starting strokes. Before you lock in any 2022 Tour Championship picks, be sure you check out the FedEx Cup 2022 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up 45 units on those plays in 2022, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald just missed on his longshot play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with 80-1 shot Taylor Pendrith battling for the lead all week until winner Tony Finau's dominant Sunday. He also pegged Pendrith as the first-round leader at 70-1, and the Canadian shared that honor with Finau.

At last week's BMW Championship, the expert nailed his matchup play of Joaquin Niemann over Viktor Hovland, and it wasn't even close. Niemann tied for eighth, while Hovland needed a 6-under 65 just to finish T-35. At the St. Jude, McDonald picked Will Zalatoris over Finau in their head-to-head matchup. And while Finau continued his stellar play, Zalatoris was better, winning the tournament while Finau tied for fifth.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2022 Tour Championship field and is locking in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of his 2022 Tour Championship picks and predictions.

Top 2022 Tour Championship expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Zalatoris, and it isn't solely because of his injury problems. Naturally, it's a concern that he had to withdraw from the BMW after tweaking his back, but the 26-year-old also lacks experience and has trouble keeping his drives in the fairway. Zalatoris has never played at East Lake, and many of the players in the chase group have had success in Atlanta. He is 163rd on tour in driving accuracy, and keeping it in play is critical on this course.

One of the players who has thrived at East Lake is Schauffele, who will start one stroke behind Zalatoris (and four off Scheffler's lead). The 28-year-old has two wins in his past five events and tied for third at the BMW last week. He also has never finished lower than seventh in five trips to East Lake, going a total of 54 under par in those five visits. Schauffele won the event in 2017 and was the runner-up in 2019 and 2020, and he is sixth on tour in scoring average this season. You can see who else to back at the Tour Championship here.

How to make 2022 Tour Championship golf picks

McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2022 Tour Championship ahead of this week's FedEx Cup Playoffs finale in Atlanta. He is targeting a player for a top-10 finish who comes in at more than 30-1 to win the FedEx Cup. This golfer stumbled at the BMW last week but has been posting high finishes all season, and McDonald expects him to do it again. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's Tour Championship picks, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Tour Championship picks should you target? Where does all the betting value lie for Tour Championship 2022? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for Tour Championship 2022, all from the expert who's up 45 units on outright plays in 2022, and find out.

2022 Tour Championship odds, field, top contenders

See full Tour Championship 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +240

Patrick Cantlay +360

Xander Schauffele +650

Rory McIlroy +900

Will Zalatoris +900

Jon Rahm +1400

Tony Finau +1800

Cameron Smith +2000

Sam Burns +2000

Sungjae Im +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Cameron Young +3300

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Collin Morikawa +5000

Viktor Hovland +6500

Jordan Spieth +6600

Corey Conners +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +9000

Scott Stallings +10000

Max Homa +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Adam Scott +12500

Aaron Wise +15000

Billy Horschel +17500

Sahith Theegala +20000

Brian Harman +20000

Tom Hoge +25000

K.H. Lee +25000

J.T. Poston +25000