It all comes down to the last three weeks as 122 of the top 125 players on the PGA Tour compete for the FedEx Cup title starting Thursday at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the FedExCup standings by more than 1,200 points heading into this week's event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. Reigning champion Patrick Cantlay is fifth and comes in with three consecutive top-10's, including a runner-up in his last outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Tony Finau, who posted his second straight win at that event in Detroit, is seventh. Tommy Fleetwood (personal), Daniel Berger (back) and Lanto Griffin (back) had enough points to qualify but will miss the event. Among the other stars in the field are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, PGA champion Justin Thomas and U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick.
McIlroy is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Scheffler (14-1) isn't far behind, along with Smith (16-1), Cantlay (18-1), Rahm (18-1), Thomas (18-1) and Xander Schauffele (18-1). Finau (20-1), Fitzpatrick (22-1), Jordan Spieth (25-1) and Sam Burns (25-1) are also among the top contenders in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 field. Before you lock in any 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks, you need to check out the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.
McDonald took a risk last week at the Wyndham Championship in fading Sedgefield Country Club ace Webb Simpson, who had nine top-10's in 13 appearances. Simpson had a rough week and was 2-over and headed for a missed cut before he withdrew.
McDonald just missed on his longshot play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with 80-1 shot Taylor Pendrith battling for the lead all week until winner Tony Finau's dominant Sunday. He also pegged Pendrith as the first-round leader at 70-1, and the Canadian shared that honor with Finau.
Now, McDonald has studied the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field and is locking in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of his 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks and predictions.
Top 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship expert picks
Shockingly, McDonald is fading Burns, despite the fact that he went 16-under in Memphis last year and lost in a playoff to Abraham Ancer. Burns also has three victories on tour this season, but he has been in a serious funk. The 25-year-old has finished in the top 25 in more than half of his events this season (11 of 21), but none of those have come in his past four outings. He also gained more strokes on the green here last year than he has in any tournament this season.
On the other hand, the expert is all-in on Sungjae Im, who is priced at 35-1 despite finishing as a runner-up in his past two events. He is 29-under par over those two outings, and while he struggled in his previous three tournaments, two were majors and the other was on a tough links course. Im was in the top-15 in three straight before missing the cut at the U.S. Open. He is 10th in greens in regulation and fourth in scrambling, so he should be able to score on this course. See who else to pick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship here.
How to make 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship golf picks
Before this week's PGA Tour event in Memphis, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. They include a longshot who comes in at massive triple-digit odds. This golfer is at his best with an iron in his hand and knows leaving his unpredictable driver in the bag is his best chance to pull off a shocking win. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's FedEx Cup Playoff picks, over at SportsLine.
So which 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks should you target? Where does all the betting value lie for FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022, all from the expert who's up more than 52 units on outright plays in 2022, and find out.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field
See full FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Rory McIlroy +1100
Scottie Scheffler +1400
Cameron Smith +1600
Jon Rahm +1600
Justin Thomas +1600
Xander Schauffele +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Tony Finau +2000
Sam Burns +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Will Zalatoris +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Viktor Hovland +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Billy Horschel +4000
Joohyung Kim +4500
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Max Homa +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Aaron Wise +6000
Corey Conners +6500
Davis Riley +7500
Taylor Pendrith +7500
Seamus Power +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Sahith Theegala +9000
Cam Davis +9000
Webb Simpson +9000
Harold Varner III +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Scott Stallings +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Mito Pereira +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Si Woo Kim +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Cameron Tringale +12500
Justin Rose +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Brian Harman +12500
Marc Leishman +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Jason Day +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Adam Long +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
Brendan Steele +15000
Wyndham Clark +17500
Emiliano Grillo +17500
Sebastian Munoz +17500
Tom Hoge +17500
Kevin Kisner +17500
Chez Reavie +17500
Taylor Moore +17500
Anirban Lahiri +20000
Brendon Todd +20000
Jhonattan Vegas +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Stewart Cink +22500
Luke List +22500
Aaron Rai +22500
Mark Hubbard +22500
Kevin Streelman +22500
K.H. Lee +22500
Kurt Kitayama +22500
Brandon Wu +22500
Callum Tarren +22500
Matthew NeSmith +25000
John Huh +25000
Russell Knox +27500
Adam Svensson +27500
Troy Merritt +27500
Ryan Palmer +30000
J.J. Spaun +30000
Stephan Jaeger +30000
Martin Laird +30000
C.T. Pan +30000
Trey Mullinax +30000
Andrew Putnam +35000
Chesson Hadley +35000
Doug Ghim +40000
Beau Hossler +40000
Danny Lee +40000
Nate Lashley +40000
Hayden Buckley +40000
David Lipsky +40000
Peter Malnati +40000
Rickie Fowler +40000
Greyson Sigg +40000
Dylan Frittelli +40000
Joel Dahmen +40000
Patrick Rodgers +40000
Tyler Duncan +40000
Michael Thompson +50000
James Hahn +50000
Vince Whaley +50000
Adam Schenk +50000
Mackenzie Hughes +50000
Sam Ryder +50000
Scott Piercy +50000
Chad Ramey +50000
Sepp Straka +50000