It all comes down to the last three weeks as 122 of the top 125 players on the PGA Tour compete for the FedEx Cup title starting Thursday at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the FedExCup standings by more than 1,200 points heading into this week's event at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. Reigning champion Patrick Cantlay is fifth and comes in with three consecutive top-10's, including a runner-up in his last outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Tony Finau, who posted his second straight win at that event in Detroit, is seventh. Tommy Fleetwood (personal), Daniel Berger (back) and Lanto Griffin (back) had enough points to qualify but will miss the event. Among the other stars in the field are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, PGA champion Justin Thomas and U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

McIlroy is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Scheffler (14-1) isn't far behind, along with Smith (16-1), Cantlay (18-1), Rahm (18-1), Thomas (18-1) and Xander Schauffele (18-1). Finau (20-1), Fitzpatrick (22-1), Jordan Spieth (25-1) and Sam Burns (25-1) are also among the top contenders in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 field.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

McDonald took a risk last week at the Wyndham Championship in fading Sedgefield Country Club ace Webb Simpson, who had nine top-10's in 13 appearances. Simpson had a rough week and was 2-over and headed for a missed cut before he withdrew.

McDonald just missed on his longshot play at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with 80-1 shot Taylor Pendrith battling for the lead all week until winner Tony Finau's dominant Sunday. He also pegged Pendrith as the first-round leader at 70-1, and the Canadian shared that honor with Finau.

Top 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship expert picks

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Burns, despite the fact that he went 16-under in Memphis last year and lost in a playoff to Abraham Ancer. Burns also has three victories on tour this season, but he has been in a serious funk. The 25-year-old has finished in the top 25 in more than half of his events this season (11 of 21), but none of those have come in his past four outings. He also gained more strokes on the green here last year than he has in any tournament this season.

On the other hand, the expert is all-in on Sungjae Im, who is priced at 35-1 despite finishing as a runner-up in his past two events. He is 29-under par over those two outings, and while he struggled in his previous three tournaments, two were majors and the other was on a tough links course. Im was in the top-15 in three straight before missing the cut at the U.S. Open. He is 10th in greens in regulation and fourth in scrambling, so he should be able to score on this course. See who else to pick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship here.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field

