Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived with a bang. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air, and the FedEx St. Jude Championship -- and its bizarre ending -- was a nice temporary salve to a very strange summer.

Because of how heated (and personal) the LIV Golf-PGA Tour battle has become, this year's postseason has a chance to be one of the more memorable -- and perhaps meaningful -- three-week stretches in its short history. While a LIV golfer is unlikely to contend for -- and even more unlikely to win -- the FedEx Cup, a statement can be made by somebody like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth, all of whom have maintained steadfast commitment to the PGA Tour both in the short and long term.

Throw Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau in that mix as well. Zalatoris leads the FedEx Cup after the first round of the playoffs. Finau, meanwhile, is in nearly as good of a position to win the Tour Championship next week as he followed two consecutive wins with a top 10 at TPC Southwind, narrowly coming up short of becoming the first golfer since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three straight PGA Tour starts.

With all of that in mind, let's break down the FedEx Cup Playoffs format, what we've already seen, what to expect for the duration and how dive into everything will play out over the next two weeks as the best in the world make one final push toward the finale and a $18 million first prize.

Event schedule



Event Dates City Course Field Size Winner

FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 11-14 Memphis, Tenn. TPC Southwind 125

Will Zalatoris

BMW Championship Aug. 18-21 Wilmington, Del. Wilmington Country Club 70

TBD

Tour Championship Aug. 25-28 Atlanta, Ga. East Lake Golf Club 30

TBD



The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings, via points accumulated throughout the year, will play in the BMW Championship this week. Several golfers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship jumped into the top 70 from outside that number, including Lucas Glover, who barely made it into the playoffs but is now ranked No. 34 after nearly winning the St. Jude and has a great chance to make it to what would be just his third Tour Championship under the current FedEx Cup parameters (since 2007).

Though all three events are 72-hole, stroke-play tournaments, the fields gradually get smaller as we zero in on an $18 million winner at the Tour Championship. The metrics change during the playoffs, too, as everything is quadrupled. In the last regular-season event, Tom Kim earned 500 FedEx Cup points for winning the Wyndham Championship. Zalatoris received 2,000 points for winning at TPC Southwind over the weekend. That goes for every slot on the leaderboard -- 300 for second becomes 1,200 and so on. Memphis runner-up Sepp Straka received 1,200 to jump into eighth place (see below). Winners are disproportionately rewarded, and deservedly so given that this is the postseason.

This has a number of implications. If Wyndham Clark, currently ranked 70th in the FedEx Cup standings, wins the BMW Championship this weekend, he would shoot into the top five in the FedEx Cup race with 2,645 points -- his current 645 plus 2,000 for winning. Others in the top 20 could stay ahead of him with a second-place finish in the tournament (and 1,200 points), but this illustrates the type of leap a player near the bottom of the pile can make this week ahead of the Tour Championship.

Zalatoris and whomever wins the BMW Championship will sit pretty at the Tour Championship. In the first year of this format, Patrick Reed won the first playoff event and started the Tour Championship in fourth. Justin Thomas won the second playoff event and started the Tour Championship in first. In the second year, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm won the first two events and started first and second at the Tour Championship. The same thing happened in 2021 with Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay. There is a lot of movement to be had -- especially for the winners of the first two events -- before the grand finale.

Tour Championship format

Heading into the Tour Championship inside the top five or top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings is important because of how scoring is dispersed. Whoever is first in the standings after the BMW Championship starts the Tour Championship at 10 under, and the event is played under normal scoring conditions from there. Second starts at 8 under and so on (see full numbers below). With so much money at stake, those margins become more meaningful than even a normal week. The eventual winners of the last three FedEx Cups have started first, fifth and first at the Tour Championship.

1st: Starts Tour Championship at -10

2nd: -8

3rd: -7

4th: -6

5th: -5

6th-10th: -4

11th-15th: -3

16th-20th: -2

21st-25th: -1

26th-30th: E

Prize money

The numbers are startling. The winner of the Tour Championship gets $18 million. If you make it to the Tour Championship, you're guaranteed $500,000. Everyone who made it to the BMW Championship is guaranteed at least $175,000. Heck, everyone who finished in the top 125 is guaranteed at least $120,000. All of this is on top of what the first two tournaments themselves pay out. Add it all up, and FedEx is giving out $75 million in bonus funds to the best players in the world.

1st: $18 million

2nd: $6.5 million

3rd: $5 million

4th: $4 million

5th: $3 million

6th: $2.5 million

7th: $2 million

8th: $1.5 million

9th: $1.25 million



10th $1 million



Favorites

The top 10 going into the BMW Championship is fascinating. Zalatoris took over the top spot after winning Memphis, just ahead of fellow Dallas resident Scottie Scheffler, who missed the cut in Memphis). Straka moved ahead of Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas -- this is a result of getting hot at the right time -- and most of the rest of the top 10 stayed the same.

Rank Golfer FedEx Cup points 1 Will Zalatoris 3,680 2 Scottie Scheffler 3,556 3 Cameron Smith 2,548 4 Sam Burns 2,429 5 Tony Finau 2,261 6 Xander Schauffele 2,175 7 Patrick Cantlay 2,129 8 Sepp Straka 2,109 9 Rory McIlroy 2,104 10 Justin Thomas 1,996

Zalatoris and Scheffler can be caught by whoever wins the BMW Championship, but it will be difficult for anyone else to catch them. Smith could technically do it with a second-place finish and 1,200 points, and Burns could jump up between them with a runner-up showing as well. But that's pretty much it. Zalatoris and Scheffler will almost certainly start in the top three at East Lake and have a lot of strokes deducted from their scorecards to begin the final event of the year at the Tour Championship. That makes it easy to see them winning the FedEx Cup as the first three winners under the current format (since 2019) have all been in the top five going to East Lake and each of the last two have been ranked No. 1 and started that tournament at 10 under.