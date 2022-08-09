Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air.

Now the headlines as the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin will actually come from a courtroom in Northern California, rather than the golf course, after the PGA Tour responded to a lawsuit by 11 LIV golfers. Three of those golfers -- Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones) -- are trying to play in this year's FedEx Cup Playoffs via temporary restraining order that will be ruled on by the time the festivities begin in Memphis at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday.

It's an exhausting exercise for those who are simply focused on the golf, but it also means this year's postseason has a chance to be one of the more memorable -- and perhaps meaningful -- three-week stretches in its short history. While a LIV golfer is unlikely to contend for -- and even more unlikely to win -- the FedEx Cup, a statement can be made by somebody like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth, all of whom have maintained steadfast commitment to the PGA Tour both in the short and long term.

With that in mind, let's break down the FedEx Cup Playoffs format, what to expect and how dive into everything will play out over the next several weeks as the best in the world make one final push toward the finale.

Event schedule



Event Dates City Course Field Size FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 11-14 Memphis, Tenn. TPC Southwind 125

BMW Championship Aug. 18-21 Wilmington, Del. Wilmington Country Club 70

Tour Championship Aug. 25-28 Atlanta, Ga. East Lake Golf Club 30



The top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings, via points accumulated throughout the year, will play in the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week. That number could possibly be 128 depending on how a judge rules in the case of Gooch, Swafford and Jones. Rickie Fowler was the last golfer in at the No. 125 spot, and it's not likely that the PGA Tour would punish Nos. 123-125 if Jones, Gooch and Swafford are allowed spots. The natural play here would be for the Tour to allow for 128 golfers at TPC Southwind in the first round instead of the usual 125.

Though all three events are 72-hole, stroke-play tournaments, the fields gradually get smaller as we zero in on a $15 million winner at the Tour Championship. The metrics change during the playoffs, too, as everything is quadrupled. In the last regular season event, Tom Kim got 500 FedEx Cup points for winning the Wyndham Championship. The winner of the first two FedEx Cup Playoffs events will receive 2,000. That goes for every slot on the leaderboard -- 300 for second becomes 1,200 and so on. Only six golfers -- Scottie Scheffler, Cam Smith, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy -- surpassed the 2,000-point total during the entire regular season, which means the FedEx Cup standings can shift quite a bit over the next few weeks. Winners are disproportionately rewarded, and deservedly so given that this is the postseason.

This has a number of implications. If Mark Hubbard, currently ranked 83rd in the FedEx Cup standings, wins Memphis this weekend, he would shoot to second place with 2,504 FedEx Cup points -- his current 504 plus 2,000 for winning. Others in the top 20 could stay ahead of him with a second-place finish in the tournament (and 1,200 points), but this illustrates the type of leap a player near the bottom of the pile can make over the next two weeks.

The first two winners will sit pretty at the Tour Championship. In the first year of this format, Patrick Reed won The Northern Trust and started the Tour Championship in fourth. Justin Thomas won the second playoff event and started the Tour Championship in first. In the second year, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm won the first two events and started first and second at the Tour Championship. The same thing happened in 2021 with Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay. There is a lot of movement to be had over the next two weeks before the grand finale.

The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings after The Northern Trust move on to the BMW Championship. Then the top 30 after that move on to the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship format

Heading into the Tour Championship inside the top five or top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings is important because of how scoring is dispersed. Whoever is first in the standings after the BMW Championship starts the Tour Championship at 10 under, and the event is played under normal scoring conditions from there. Second starts at 8 under and so on (see full numbers below). With so much money at stake, those margins become more meaningful than even a normal week. The eventual winners of the last three FedEx Cups have started first, fifth and first at the Tour Championship.

1st: Starts Tour Championship at -10

2nd: -8

3rd: -7

4th: -6

5th: -5

6th-10th: -4

11th-15th: -3

16th-20th: -2

21st-25th: -1

26th-30th: E

Prize money

The numbers are startling. The winner of the Tour Championship gets $18 million. If you make it to the Tour Championship, you're guaranteed $500,000. Everyone who makes it to the BMW Championship is guaranteed at least $175,000. Heck, everyone who finished in the top 125 is guaranteed at least $120,000. All of this is on top of what the first two tournaments themselves pay out. Add it all up, and FedEx is giving out $75 million in bonus funds to the best players in the world.

1st: $18 million

2nd: $6.5 million

3rd: $5 million

4th: $4 million

5th: $3 million

6th: $2.5 million

7th: $2 million

8th: $1.5 million

9th: $1.25 million



10th $1 million



Favorites

There is more separation at the peak of the top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship than there was going into the first playoff event a year ago. Scheffler has owned the season, and that is reflected in the FedEx Cup points. Still, he can be caught by the Tour Championship if he has two mediocre performances in the first two events. One top 10, though, could lock up the No. 1 spot and a 10-under start going to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Rank Golfer FedEx Cup points 1 Scottie Scheffler 3,556 2 Cam Smith 2,335 3 Sam Burns 2,275 4 Xander Schauffele 2,153 5 Patrick Cantlay 2,108 6 Rory McIlroy 2,104 7 Tony Finau 1,912 8 Justin Thomas 1,783 9 Cameron Young 1,774 10 Sungjae Im 1,488

Scheffler is easy to love because of how big his lead is and how relatively simple it will be for him to start 10 under at East Lake, which provides such a massive advantage. The three golfers who have started at 10 under have gone on to finish third, first and first. Rory McIlroy has earned more money ($32 million) than any golfer in FedEx Cup history, and he's trying to become the first golfer ever to win three FedEx Cups. The numbers point to more success for McIlroy; he's been the best player in the world since June 1, and only Finau and Schauffele have even been all that close. You could do worse than throwing those three names at Scheffler and taking that as your final top four at East Lake.