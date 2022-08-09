Tony Finau is expected to be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Finau has been red-hot in recent weeks, winning each of his last two starts on the PGA Tour. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which gets underway from TPC Southwind in Memphis on Thursday, Aug. 11.

With a PGA DFS player pool featuring major champions like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in. Should Finau be included in your PGA DFS lineups, or should you look elsewhere for value? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, check out the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship is Taylor Pendrith at $7,600 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. Pendrith is coming off an impressive showing at the Wyndham Championship, securing a 13th-place finish after shooting 1-over par in the first round.

The 31-year-old has now finished T-13 or better in each of his last five starts on the PGA Tour and he has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at TPC Southwind. In fact, Pendrith enters this week's event ranked inside the top-15 in greens in regulation percentage (71.16), driving distance (315.6) and strokes gained: off-the-tee (.570), which makes him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $10,200 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Thomas is currently ranked eighth in the FedEx Cup standings, so he'll need a strong showing to have a legitimate shot at winning the season-long title. And despite finishing T-37 or worse in each of his last three starts on the PGA Tour, he'll enter this week's event with confidence.

That's because Thomas has finished T-4 or better in three of his last four starts in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In addition, the two-time major champion is ranked second in birdie average (4.64), fifth in scoring average (69.453) and seventh in overall putting average (1.569). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

How to set 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster?