With the buzz around the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs ramping into high gear, the first tournament of the playoff schedule figures to be competitive from start to finish when it tees off on Thursday, Aug. 11, from TPC Southwind in Memphis. The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is peppered with former FedEx Cup champions, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth. Cantlay looks to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs for a second consecutive year and he enters the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 ranked fifth in the standings.
Cantlay is currently 1,448 points behind leader Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, in the FedEx Cup standings. According to the latest 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Cantlay is listed at 16-1 to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. McIlroy is the 11-1 favorite, with Scheffler (14-1), Cameron Smith (16-1) and Jon Rahm (16-1) among the notable FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 contenders. Before locking in your 2022 St. Jude Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Top 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Cameron Smith, a three-time winner on tour this season and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Smith is coming off an impressive win at the British Open, his first major championship victory.
However, Smith could be dealing with rust after not playing a PGA Tour event since his victory at St. Andrews. He's been extremely inconsistent in recent weeks as well, finishing T-48 or worse in two of his last four starts and missing the cut twice in his last eight events. In addition, the 28-year-old has had trouble with his accuracy this season, ranking 141st in driving accuracy percentage (57.94), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 field.
Another surprise: Will Zalatoris, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Zalatoris has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Zalatoris certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 25-year-old has recorded eight top-10 finishes this season, which includes a runner-up showing at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. In fact, Zalatoris currently ranks first on tour in strokes gained: approach the green (1.005) and ninth in greens in regulation percentage (70.79), which makes him a strong value pick for your 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship bets. See who else to pick here.
The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field
Rory McIlroy +1100
Scottie Scheffler +1400
Cameron Smith +1600
Jon Rahm +1600
Justin Thomas +1600
Xander Schauffele +1600
Patrick Cantlay +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
Tony Finau +2000
Sam Burns +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Will Zalatoris +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Viktor Hovland +3000
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Sungjae Im +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Billy Horschel +4000
Joohyung Kim +4500
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Max Homa +5000
Tyrrell Hatton +5500
Russell Henley +5500
Aaron Wise +6000
Corey Conners +6500
Davis Riley +7500
Taylor Pendrith +7500
Seamus Power +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Sahith Theegala +9000
Cam Davis +9000
Webb Simpson +9000
Harold Varner III +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Scott Stallings +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
J.T. Poston +10000
Mito Pereira +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Si Woo Kim +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Cameron Tringale +12500
Justin Rose +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Brian Harman +12500
Marc Leishman +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Jason Day +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Adam Long +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
Brendan Steele +15000
Wyndham Clark +17500
Emiliano Grillo +17500
Sebastian Munoz +17500
Tom Hoge +17500
Kevin Kisner +17500
Chez Reavie +17500
Taylor Moore +17500
Anirban Lahiri +20000
Brendon Todd +20000
Jhonattan Vegas +20000
Lee Hodges +20000
Stewart Cink +22500
Luke List +22500
Aaron Rai +22500
Mark Hubbard +22500
Kevin Streelman +22500
K.H. Lee +22500
Kurt Kitayama +22500
Brandon Wu +22500
Callum Tarren +22500
Matthew NeSmith +25000
John Huh +25000
Russell Knox +27500
Adam Svensson +27500
Troy Merritt +27500
Ryan Palmer +30000
J.J. Spaun +30000
Stephan Jaeger +30000
Martin Laird +30000
C.T. Pan +30000
Trey Mullinax +30000
Andrew Putnam +35000
Chesson Hadley +35000
Doug Ghim +40000
Beau Hossler +40000
Danny Lee +40000
Nate Lashley +40000
Hayden Buckley +40000
David Lipsky +40000
Peter Malnati +40000
Rickie Fowler +40000
Greyson Sigg +40000
Dylan Frittelli +40000
Joel Dahmen +40000
Patrick Rodgers +40000
Tyler Duncan +40000
Michael Thompson +50000
James Hahn +50000
Vince Whaley +50000
Adam Schenk +50000
Mackenzie Hughes +50000
Sam Ryder +50000
Scott Piercy +50000
Chad Ramey +50000
Sepp Straka +50000