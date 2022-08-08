With the buzz around the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs ramping into high gear, the first tournament of the playoff schedule figures to be competitive from start to finish when it tees off on Thursday, Aug. 11, from TPC Southwind in Memphis. The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is peppered with former FedEx Cup champions, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth. Cantlay looks to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs for a second consecutive year and he enters the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 ranked fifth in the standings.

Cantlay is currently 1,448 points behind leader Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, in the FedEx Cup standings. According to the latest 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Cantlay is listed at 16-1 to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. McIlroy is the 11-1 favorite, with Scheffler (14-1), Cameron Smith (16-1) and Jon Rahm (16-1) among the notable FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 contenders. Before locking in your 2022 St. Jude Championship picks, be sure to see the PGA Tour predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Cameron Smith, a three-time winner on tour this season and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. Smith is coming off an impressive win at the British Open, his first major championship victory.

However, Smith could be dealing with rust after not playing a PGA Tour event since his victory at St. Andrews. He's been extremely inconsistent in recent weeks as well, finishing T-48 or worse in two of his last four starts and missing the cut twice in his last eight events. In addition, the 28-year-old has had trouble with his accuracy this season, ranking 141st in driving accuracy percentage (57.94), which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 field.

Another surprise: Will Zalatoris, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Zalatoris has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Zalatoris certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 25-year-old has recorded eight top-10 finishes this season, which includes a runner-up showing at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship. He's been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impeccable iron play. In fact, Zalatoris currently ranks first on tour in strokes gained: approach the green (1.005) and ninth in greens in regulation percentage (70.79), which makes him a strong value pick for your 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship picks

So who will win the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field

Rory McIlroy +1100

Scottie Scheffler +1400

Cameron Smith +1600

Jon Rahm +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Tony Finau +2000

Sam Burns +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Will Zalatoris +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Viktor Hovland +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Billy Horschel +4000

Joohyung Kim +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Max Homa +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Aaron Wise +6000

Corey Conners +6500

Davis Riley +7500

Taylor Pendrith +7500

Seamus Power +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Cam Davis +9000

Webb Simpson +9000

Harold Varner III +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Scott Stallings +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

J.T. Poston +10000

Mito Pereira +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Si Woo Kim +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Cameron Tringale +12500

Justin Rose +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Marc Leishman +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Jason Day +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Adam Long +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Brendan Steele +15000

Wyndham Clark +17500

Emiliano Grillo +17500

Sebastian Munoz +17500

Tom Hoge +17500

Kevin Kisner +17500

Chez Reavie +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Anirban Lahiri +20000

Brendon Todd +20000

Jhonattan Vegas +20000

Lee Hodges +20000

Stewart Cink +22500

Luke List +22500

Aaron Rai +22500

Mark Hubbard +22500

Kevin Streelman +22500

K.H. Lee +22500

Kurt Kitayama +22500

Brandon Wu +22500

Callum Tarren +22500

Matthew NeSmith +25000

John Huh +25000

Russell Knox +27500

Adam Svensson +27500

Troy Merritt +27500

Ryan Palmer +30000

J.J. Spaun +30000

Stephan Jaeger +30000

Martin Laird +30000

C.T. Pan +30000

Trey Mullinax +30000

Andrew Putnam +35000

Chesson Hadley +35000

Doug Ghim +40000

Beau Hossler +40000

Danny Lee +40000

Nate Lashley +40000

Hayden Buckley +40000

David Lipsky +40000

Peter Malnati +40000

Rickie Fowler +40000

Greyson Sigg +40000

Dylan Frittelli +40000

Joel Dahmen +40000

Patrick Rodgers +40000

Tyler Duncan +40000

Michael Thompson +50000

James Hahn +50000

Vince Whaley +50000

Adam Schenk +50000

Mackenzie Hughes +50000

Sam Ryder +50000

Scott Piercy +50000

Chad Ramey +50000

Sepp Straka +50000