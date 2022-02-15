The Genesis Invitational 2022 is set to tee off on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Riviera Country Club in California. Tiger Woods returns as the tournament host, and will be in attendance throughout the event. In what has become an annual tradition, the 2022 Genesis Invitational field is loaded with several of the top golfers in the world set to participate. The Genesis Invitational purse is $22 million, and the winner will take home $2.16 million. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is the 9-1 betting favorite in the latest Genesis Invitational golf odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay (12-1), Justin Thomas (16-1), Dustin Johnson (18-1), Collin Morikawa (20-1), Xander Schauffele (22-1), and Rory McIlroy (22-1) are also among the Genesis Invitational top contenders at Caesars. Reigning tournament champion Max Homa (40-1) is also in the 2022 Genesis field.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his golf picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

Last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, McClure's top three One and Done picks were Xander Schaffele, Brooks Koepka, and Louis Oosthuizen. Schauffele and Koepka finished T-3, one stroke behind the leaders, which was good for $434,600 each. Oosthuizen finished T-14, and won $133,250.

Two weeks ago, at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure was all over Matthew Fitzpatrick. The 27-year-old went out and shot 14-under par for the tournament, finishing in a tie for sixth place, taking home $293,625.

Three weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top pick was 25-year-old Will Zalatoris. The result: Zalatoris finished in sole possession of second place, taking home $915,600. While he came up short against eventual winner Luke List in a one-hole playoff, Zalatoris' performance at Torrey Pines was huge for one and done players.

Four weeks ago at The American Express, McClure was all over Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im, who finished 9th ($222,300) and T-11 ($184,300), respectively.

Five weeks ago at the Sony Open, McClure's model listed Hideki Matsuyama among the top contenders. The reigning Masters champion went out and overcame a five-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to notch his eighth career PGA Tour victory.

Six weeks ago at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, McClure included Jon Rahm and Daniel Berger among his top PGA picks. The result: Rahm came in second with a score of 33-under par, while Berger secured a top-five finish with a score of 25-under par. Anybody that included them in their one and done picks is in great shape.

At the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba in November, McClure's model was all over Viktor Hovland (18-1) winning his third PGA Tour title. At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open.

McClure's model is also up nearly $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

2022 Genesis Invitational One and Done expert picks

One golfer McClure will be backing at Riviera is Patrick Cantlay. The No. 3 player in the world is coming off an impressive second place finish last weekend at the Waste Management Open where he fell to eventual champion Scottie Scheffler in a playoff. Cantlay has finished in the top-10 in all four tournaments he's entered in 2022, and in the top-five three times, making him one off the safest options in the Genesis field.

Cantlay finished T-15 in 2021, T-17 in 2020, and T-15 in 2019 at Riviera, and he's playing the best golf of his career right now. On a notoriously difficult course, Cantlay's ability to avoid costly mistakes could be a major factor. McClure is leaning on Cantlay's recent form and course history, and fully expects the 29-year-old to be in contention on Sunday. If that proves to be the case, the Cantlay will be an excellent One and Done pick for the 2022 Genesis Invitational.

How to make 2022 Genesis Invitational One and Done picks

