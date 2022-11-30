Holiday season may well be in full swing, but that is not stopping what was supposed to be one of the most anticipated events of the golf year. While not The Masters, PGA Championship or any of the four major championships, the 2022 Hero World Challenge was lined up to be appointment viewing before Tiger Woods withdrew on Monday, citing plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

While no longer in the field, Woods is sure to get the collective golf world talking. Present around the Albany property throughout the week, the 46-year-old will play the role of tournament host to 20 of the best player in the world. All 20 players check inside the top 35 of the Official World Golf Rankings with six of the top 10 set to compete. Highlighted by world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and recent DP World Tour Championship winner Jon Rahm, the collective class of the field more than makes up for the small pool of players.

Viktor Hovland holds the title of defending champion when the Norwegian caught fire this time last year. Winning three times over just five starts, Hovland rose to high as world No. 3 thanks in part to his play in The Bahamas. Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele are among those who will look to follow in the footsteps of Hovland and head into the winter off of a victorious conquest.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

Live TV Coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Peacock

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

Live TV Coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. on Peacock

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

Early TV Coverage: 12-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early TV Coverage: 12-2:30 p.m. on Peacock

TV Coverage: 2:30 - 5 p.m. on NBC

TV Coverage: 2:30 - 5 p.m. on Peacock

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 11 a.m.

Early TV Coverage: 12-1 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early TV Coverage: 12-1 p.m. on Peacock

TV Coverage: 1-5 p.m. on NBC

TV Coverage: 1-5 p.m. on Peacock