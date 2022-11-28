The Hero World Challenge will close out the PGA Tour's calendar year with 20 of the world's top players at Albany Golf Course in The Bahamas. Host Tiger Woods was set to be in the field, but was forced to withdraw due to plantar fasciitis. The 2022 Hero World Challenge field will feature 2022 major champions Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas and other PGA Tour stars like Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland is the defending champion, and he edged Scheffler by one stroke after shooting a 6 under 66 in the final round to finish 18 under. Morikawa, who could have taken over as world No. 1 with a victory, entered the final round with a six stroke lead but went 4 over to tie for fifth.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald is having a profitable 2022-23 season in every category, and he nailed this month's Houston Open, backing Finau at 25-1. The expert has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship. Anyone who followed McDonald's advice has cashed in huge.

Top 2022 Hero World Challenge expert picks

One shocking pick from McDonald: The expert is fading Sam Burns (16-1) despite his three victories last season and a T-3 here. "Burns hasn't been the same since the summer," the expert says. The 26-year-old won the Charles Schwab in May and finished in the top five at the Canadian Open in June, but has one top-10 finish since then. That came at the CJ Cup, where his putter helped him go 11 under par to tie for seventh. Burns is 226th in greens in regulation and 146th in strokes gained around the green, so until those improve, his putter can't save him.

On the other hand, the expert knows excellent ball-strikers are the players who tend to win in Albany, and Rahm is among the world's best. The Spaniard tied for fourth in strokes gained total last season after leading the tour the previous two years. He also comes off a victory at the DP World Tour Championship – a victory McDonald cashed at 10-1 in his picks last week – and has been in the top five in all four worldwide events since the PGA Tour's Tour Championship. Rahm last played Albany in 2019, finishing second at 17 under in his attempt to defend his title. See who else to pick at the Hero World Challenge here.

Hero World Challenge odds, field, top contenders

Jon Rahm 5-1

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Tony Finau 9-1

Xander Schauffele 11-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Viktor Hovland 12-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 12-1

Tommy Fleetwood 16-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Cameron Young 18-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Tom Kim 18-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Sam Burns 18-1

Shane Lowry 20-1

Max Homa 25-1

Billy Horschel 30-1

Corey Conners 35-1

Tiger Woods 40-1 (withdrew due to plantar fasciitis)

Kevin Kisner 60-1