If Matt Jones is able to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2022 Honda Classic, he'll become the first golfer since Jack Nicklaus (1977-78) to win this event in back-to-back years. Jones will have to stave off a number of serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Daniel Berger and Patrick Reed are among the experienced players looking to dethrone Jones and win the Honda Classic 2022.

Play gets underway from the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa on Thursday, Feb. 24. Sungjae Im, the 2020 champion, enters this week's event as the 14-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Honda Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He's followed by Berger (16-1), Joaquin Niemann (18-1), Koepka (20-1) and Oosthuizen (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Honda Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up almost $9,500 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. In addition, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Honda Classic 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Honda Classic leaderboard.

The model's top 2022 Honda Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Honda Classic: Sungjae Im, a two-time champion on the PGA Tour and the top favorite, stumbles and barely cracks the top-five. The 23-year-old has already secured a victory this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Shriners Children's Open in October. He's also finished T-11 or better five times in 2021-22.

However, Im has struggled mightily with his putter this season, ranking 132nd in one-putt percentage (38.73), 121st in 3-putt avoidance (2.78) and 98th in total putting (220.4). In addition, Im has finished T-33 or worse in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Honda Classic 2022 field.

Another surprise: Matthew Wolff, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Wolff has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Wolff is off to a strong start this season, securing a top-12 finish in three of his last five starts. The 22-year-old has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impressive short game. Wolff is ranked second in total putting (74.4), ninth in strokes gained: putting (.762) and 14th in strokes gained: around-the-green (.470). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick at the 2022 Honda Classic.

How to make 2022 Honda Classic picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2022 Honda Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Honda Classic leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed seven golf majors and is up almost $9,500 since the restart.

2022 Honda Classic odds

Sungjae Im +1400

Daniel Berger +1600

Joaquin Niemann +1800

Brooks Koepka +2000

Louis Oosthuizen +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Billy Horschel +2200

Shane Lowry +2500

Cameron Tringale +3000

Matthew Wolff +3300

Keith Mitchell +3300

Matt Jones +3300

Alex Noren +3500

Mito Pereira +4000

Brian Harman +4000

Patrick Reed +4000

Aaron Wise +5000

Denny McCarthy +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +5000

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

Gary Woodland +5000

Cameron Young +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Nicolai Hojgaard +5000

Russell Knox +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

C.T. Pan +6000

Lee Westwood +6600

Ian Poulter +6600

Lucas Glover +6600

Chris Kirk +6600

Martin Kaymer +6600

Rickie Fowler +6600

Brendan Steele +8000

Aaron Rai +8000

Zach Johnson +8000

Lucas Herbert +8000

Charles Howell +8000

Michael Thompson +8000

Brendon Todd +8000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Sam Ryder +9000

Dylan Frittelli +10000

Greyson Sigg +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Hudson Swafford +10000

Adam Svensson +10000

Stewart Cink +10000

Sepp Straka +10000

Garrick Higgo +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Padraig Harrington +12500

Charl Schwartzel +12500

Camilo Villegas +12500

Matthew NeSmith +12500

Mark Hubbard +12500

Henrik Stenson +12500

Patrick Rodgers +12500

Davis Riley +12500

Harry Higgs +12500

Chad Ramey +12500

Matthias Schwab +12500

Alex Smalley +12500

Satoshi Kodaira +15000

Adam Schenk +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Hayden Buckley +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Doug Ghim +15000

Kramer Hickok +15000

Doc Redman +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

John Huh +15000

Rory Sabbatini +15000

Nate Lashley +15000

Danny Willett +15000

Vincent Whaley +17500

Stephan Jaeger +20000

Nick Hardy +20000

Brandon Hagy +20000

Sung-Hoon Kang +20000

Austin Smotherman +20000

Ryan Armour +20000

Robert Streb +20000

Trey Mullinax +20000

Kyle Stanley +20000

David Lipsky +20000

Hank Lebioda +20000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +25000

Brian Gay +25000

Roger Sloan +25000

Peter Uihlein +25000

Andrew Novak +25000

Tyler Duncan +25000

Dylan Wu +25000

Brian Stuard +25000

Jason Dufner +25000

Jimmy Walker +25000

Brice Garnett +25000

Kevin Tway +30000

Nick Watney +30000

Anirban Lahiri +30000

Luke Donald +30000

Austin Cook +30000

Wesley Bryan +30000

Paul Barjon +30000

Bill Haas +30000

Brandon Wu +30000

Justin Lower +30000

Bronson Burgoon +30000

Jared Wolfe +30000

Tyler McCumber +30000