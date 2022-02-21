If Matt Jones is able to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2022 Honda Classic, he'll become the first golfer since Jack Nicklaus (1977-78) to win this event in back-to-back years. Jones will have to stave off a number of serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Daniel Berger and Patrick Reed are among the experienced players looking to dethrone Jones and win the Honda Classic 2022.
Play gets underway from the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa on Thursday, Feb. 24. Sungjae Im, the 2020 champion, enters this week's event as the 14-1 favorite according to the latest 2022 Honda Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He's followed by Berger (16-1), Joaquin Niemann (18-1), Koepka (20-1) and Oosthuizen (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2022 Honda Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
The model's top 2022 Honda Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Honda Classic: Sungjae Im, a two-time champion on the PGA Tour and the top favorite, stumbles and barely cracks the top-five. The 23-year-old has already secured a victory this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Shriners Children's Open in October. He's also finished T-11 or better five times in 2021-22.
However, Im has struggled mightily with his putter this season, ranking 132nd in one-putt percentage (38.73), 121st in 3-putt avoidance (2.78) and 98th in total putting (220.4). In addition, Im has finished T-33 or worse in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour, which doesn't bode well for his chances to win this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Honda Classic 2022 field.
Another surprise: Matthew Wolff, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Wolff has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Wolff is off to a strong start this season, securing a top-12 finish in three of his last five starts. The 22-year-old has been able to secure those positive results thanks to his impressive short game. Wolff is ranked second in total putting (74.4), ninth in strokes gained: putting (.762) and 14th in strokes gained: around-the-green (.470). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick at the 2022 Honda Classic.
2022 Honda Classic odds
