After traveling international in three of the last four weeks, the PGA Tour returns to the United States for the 2022 Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. Taking to the Tom Doak redesign for the third time in event history, players will be tasked with handling firm and fast conditions around this municipal course just outside the heart of Houston.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler will headline the action and comes in having nearly reclaimed his spot atop the golf world at Mayakoba. Scorching the field on Sunday, the Texan signed for a 9-under 62 after reintroducing his old putter and will look to keep a good thing going on the greens, where he has struggled for the last six months.

Scheffler arrives having finished runner-up to Jason Kokrak a season ago and will be featured alongside his good friend, Sam Burns. The four-time winner on the PGA Tour has captured back-to-back T7 finishes at Memorial Park and is the second-highest ranked player in this field.

Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley and rookie sensation Taylor Montgomery are also among the big names. Montgomery has been on a Cameron Young-type run to begin his first season on the PGA Tour and boasts top-15 finishes in each his first five starts, including a solo third at the Fortinet Championship.

With only two events remaining in the 2022-23 swing season, players will look to garner any momentum possible before heading into the holiday offseason.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 7:40 a.m.

TV coverage: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV Coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Streaming: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 7:40 a.m.

TV coverage: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV Coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Streaming: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

TV Coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Streaming: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 9 a.m.

TV Coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Streaming: 1-4 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio