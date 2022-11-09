Scottie Scheffler has a shot at reclaiming the world's No 1 ranking at this week's 2022 Houston Open, which tees off Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course. A victory this week would move Scheffler back ahead of Rory McIlroy, and the Texas native has reason to feel confident. He held the 54-hole lead at Memorial Park last year, and he comes off a tie for third at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba last week. Russell Henley, who won that tournament by four strokes and is the 2017 Houston Open champion, also is scheduled to be part of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field. Sam Burns, a three-time winner last season, also returns to action for the first time since the CJ Cup. This is the third year of the tournament at Memorial Park, and Carlos Ortiz won the inaugural one at 13 under, while Jason Kokrak went 10 under last year.

Scheffler is listed as the 11-2 favorite in the latest 2022 Houston Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Nine golfers are priced shorter than 30-1, led by Burns (14-1), Tony Finau (14-1) and Aaron Wise (18-1). Hideki Matsuyama (20-1), Henley (22-1), Maverick McNealy (22-1), Taylor Montgomery (22-1) and Jason Day (25-1) also are among the favorites in the Houston Open 2022 field. Before making any 2022 Houston Open picks or PGA Tour predictions, you need to check out the best bets and sleepers from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

McDonald has hit seven of his 11 matchup plays over the past three weeks and is up more than 14 units on those picks this season. At the Bermuda Championship, he backed winner Seamus Power +100 over pre-tournament favorite Denny McCarthy. For the Zozo Championship, he predicted that winner Keegan Bradley would beat Corey Conners, one of the favorites. McDonald also nailed a first-round leader at the Zozo, backing 80-1 Brendan Steele. Anyone who followed McDonald's advice has cashed in huge.

Top 2022 Houston Open expert picks

One surprise from McDonald this week: He is fading McNealy again, as he doesn't expect his run of strong results to continue much longer. McNealy is just too reliant on his hot putter, and despite four straight top-20 finishes, he hasn't been in true contention for his first victory. "McNealy's name is still too high on the odds board," McDonald says, "and should be passed over for others in his price range." The 27-year-old is fourth in strokes gained putting but 135th in greens in regulation and 138th tee to green, and that isn't a recipe for long-term success.

On the flip side, McDonald knows Finau's approach is proven, and he expects the four-time tour winner to rebound from his missed cut from last week. Finau went 3 under par at Mayakoba to miss the cut on the number, and the only other time he has missed the weekend since March came at the U.S. Open. He ended last season with four top-10's in his last five starts, including consecutive victories, and he was 3-1-0 at the Presidents Cup six weeks ago. Memorial Park rewards ball-strikers, and Finau was fifth in greens in regulation (71.25 percent) last season. See who else to pick at the Houston Open here.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open odds, field, top contenders

Scottie Scheffler +550

Sam Burns +1200

Tony Finau +1600

Aaron Wise +1600

Taylor Montgomery +2000

Maverick McNealy +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Jason Day +3000

Denny McCarthy +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Matthew NeSmith +4000

Andrew Putnam +4000

Joel Dahmen +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5000

Alex Noren +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Taylor Moore +5000

Si-Woo Kim +5000

Sebastian Munoz +6500

Patrick Rodgers +6500

Mackenzie Hughes +6500

Dean Burmester +6500

Alex Smalley +6500

Sepp Straka +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Justin Lower +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Will Gordon +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Harris English +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Ryan Palmer +10000

Robby Shelton +10000

Nick Taylor +10000

Luke List +10000

Justin Suh +10000

Justin Rose +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Brandon Wu +10000

Brendan Steele +10000

Beau Hossler +10000

Stephan Jagger +10000

Adam Long +10000

Aaron Rai +10000