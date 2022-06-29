No longer the precursor to the Open Championship, the John Deere Classic's move on the calendar has done no favors to the strength of its field. With Daniel Berger withdrawing from the field on Monday, there are now zero top-50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings set to compete at TPC Deere Run.

What is their loss is others' gain, however, as the 2022 John Deere Classic presents a vital opportunity for players to begin one last push into the postseason. Less than two months away from the onset of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, those on the bubble of the top 125 will look to this week as a chance to secure their positioning or perhaps make a full-on leap into playoff contention.

They are led by long-time PGA Tour staple Webb Simpson, who headlines the odds board at Caesars Sportsbook and sits 104th in the FedEx Cup Standings. A player who may be looking not only to the postseason, but more importantly the Tour Championship is last week's runner-up Sahith Theegala, who ranks 37th in the season-long race and has catapulted himself into the Rookie of the Year conversation alongside Davis Riley and Cameron Young.

Journeymen and rookies alike are ready to take to TPC Deere Run for what is sure to be yet another exciting week on the PGA Tour.

