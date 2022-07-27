The third LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament takes place this week in Bedminster, New Jersey. Originally the site of the 2022 PGA Championship, the Tom Fazio design will welcome 48 players for the 54-hole shotgun start style event.
LIV Golf veterans Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson will make the trip to the Garden State; they will be joined by a number of newcomers, including Paul Casey, Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III and Henrik Stenson, who will all make their LIV Golf debuts and hope to dethrone the South Africans who have dominated in the first two events.
Hoping to continue their country's success are previous LIV Golf winners Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace as well as their teammates Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie du Plessis. Making up the golf club of Stinger GC, the South African squad has been able to notch a victory and a second-place effort in the team-portion side of the tournament.
They will now be tasked with dismantling Trump National Bedminster, which measures nearly 7,600 yards and plays as a par 71. If they are able to effectively do this, a massive purse will be awaiting them as the winner's share clocks in at $4 million with an additional $5 million to be split up among the top three teams.
How to watch LIV Golf
Event: LIV Golf Invitational Series in Bedminster | July 29-31
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Trump National Bedminster -- Bedminster, New Jersey
Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube
Teams for LIV Golf
|Team
|Captain
|Members
4 Aces
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, David Puig (a)
Crushers
Bryson DeChambeau
Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Shaun Norris
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra
Hy Flyers
Phil Mickelson
Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Justin Harding
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Scott Vincent
Majesticks
Lee Westwood
Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield
Niblicks
Hudson Swafford
Peter Uihlein, James Piot, Turk Petit
Punch
Wade Ormsby
Matt Jones, Travis Smyth, Jediah Morgan
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak, Richard Bland, Chase Koepka
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie du Plessis
Torque
Hideto Tanihara
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma