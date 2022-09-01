The fourth event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series is upon us as 48 players are set to journey to the Oaks Course at The International outside Boston. Headlined since its infancy with major championship winners such as Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and Phil Mickelson, LIV Golf has since reloaded its arsenal with new talent.

Champion Golfer of the Year and Players Championship winner Cameron Smith is set to make his debut appearance for LIV Golf this week. The Australian is coming off a career season on the PGA Tour and is among one of many new faces to join the circuit which includes the likes of young superstar Joaquin Niemann, Saudi International winner Harold Varner III and several others.

This cast of new characters will need to assimilate to the format that is LIV Golf as only 54 holes will be required at The International in unison with the team-portion of the event and its standard shotgun start.

Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez have made mincemeat of the competition in the last two outings, raising the team trophy in the process. The quartet of Americans have quickly upended the South African squad led by Oosthuizen and anchored by past LIV Golf winners Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace as the team to beat.

While those mentioned above have already experienced success in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, big hitters Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff are all still trying to find their footing. Perhaps this week in Boston they will do so as they attempt to follow in the strides of Schwartzel, Grace and Henrik Stenson in proving victorious.

How to watch LIV Golf Invitational Series in Boston

Event: LIV Golf Invitational Series in Boston | Sept. 2-4

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: The International -- Bolton, Massachusetts

Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube

Teams for LIV Golf Invitational Series in Boston