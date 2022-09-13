The fifth LIV Golf event of the inaugural season gets underway later this week as 48 players travel just outside Chicago, Illinois, to Rich Harvest Farms. Hoping to produce the same fireworks as the Boston event, winner Dustin Johnson headlines a field which features 46 of the same 48 players that played just a couple weeks ago.

David Puig is set to make his professional debut and has replaced Adrian Otaegui in the competition. The former standout at Arizona State was a top-10 player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings who will participate in his third LIV Golf event and first as a professional.

Outside of Puig and Henrik Stenson returning from a bout with vertigo that forced him to withdraw in Boston, the field remains the same. World No. 3 Cameron Smith and Boston runners-up Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri are all set for their second experience with LIV Golf. Despite each enjoying a strong 54 holes in their debuts, the mountain to track down Johnson in the season-long race remains steep.

The two-time major winner sets the pace with 94 points, and is followed by LIV Golf Portland winner Branden Grace with 77 points. In third is Johnson's teammate Talor Gooch with 48 points as the American is coming off a solo fourth-place finish at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour.

Ascending to No. 35 in the Official World Golf Rankings, Gooch is in the midst of some fantastic form and has done no worse than a ninth-place finish in his four prior LIV Golf showings. Gooch, Johnson, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez will hope to climb to the top of the team podium once again as their squad, 4 Aces, has claimed victory in three consecutive tournaments.

How to watch LIV Golf in Chicago

Event: LIV Golf in Chicago | Sept. 16-18

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Rich Harvest Farms -- Sugar Grove, Illinois

Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube

Teams for LIV Golf in Chicago