In the blink of an eye, the very first LIV Golf season is on the cusp of its conclusion. Finishing its inaugural campaign at Trump National Doral in Florida, this week's 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami will take on a different shape than prior LIV Golf events. With individual titles wrapped up as Dustin Johnson finished atop the regular-season standings, the focus now shifts to the teams.

The LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami will take place over three days and feature everything from byes, singles matches, foursomes and stroke play as teams compete for the $50 million purse.

Johnson's 4 Aces GC commands the No. 1 overall seed and has earned a bye in Friday's quarterfinals. Teams seeded Nos. 2-4 -- Crushers GC, Fireballs GC and Stinger GC -- will also have the day off while those squads ranked Nos. 5-12 vie for a spot in Saturday's semifinals.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka will lead his fifth-ranked Smash GC into the Team Championship following its victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Koepka had his pick of the litter as the higher seeds chose the teams with whom they wish to match up against in the quarterfinals, and the same is true for the semifinals.

Captains from each team will match up against each other in a singles match. The remaining three members from each team will be split up between another singles match and a foursomes match. Whichever team earns two points will advance to the next day.

There is some strategy to this as Majesticks GC, in particular, has already renamed its captain. Typically reserved for Lee Westwood, it is instead European Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter who will lead the Majesticks in the Team Championship and will be featured in a singles match. Other changes to teams include recent DP World Tour winner Adrian Otaegui joining Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC and Hennie du Plessis rejoining the South African squad Stinger GC.

The last day of competition will return to standard stroke play between the final four teams. Each player's score will count for their team with the lowest cumulative squad being crowned the first LIV Golf team champion.

How to watch LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami

Event: LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami | Oct. 28-30

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Trump National Doral -- Doral, Florida

Live stream: LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube

Quarterfinal matchups

Matchup Singles Singles Foursomes Smash (5) vs Niblicks (12) Brooks Koepka vs Harold Varner III Peter Uihlein vs James Piot Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs Turk Petit/Hudson Swafford Majesticks (6) vs Iron Heads (9) Ian Poulter vs Kevin Na Lee Westwood vs Sihwan Kim Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs Phacara Khongwatmai/Sadom Kaewkanjana Torque (7) vs Cleeks (10) Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer Jediah Morgan vs Laurie Canter Adrian Otaegui/Scott VIncent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland Hy Flyers (8) vs Punch (11) Phil Mickelson vs Cameron Smith Matthew Wolff vs Marc Leishman Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby

Teams for LIV Golf Team Championship