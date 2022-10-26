LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Practice
In the blink of an eye, the very first LIV Golf season is on the cusp of its conclusion. Finishing its inaugural campaign at Trump National Doral in Florida, this week's 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami will take on a different shape than prior LIV Golf events. With individual titles wrapped up as Dustin Johnson finished atop the regular-season standings, the focus now shifts to the teams.

The LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami will take place over three days and feature everything from byes, singles matches, foursomes and stroke play as teams compete for the $50 million purse. 

Johnson's 4 Aces GC commands the No. 1 overall seed and has earned a bye in Friday's quarterfinals. Teams seeded Nos. 2-4 -- Crushers GC, Fireballs GC and Stinger GC -- will also have the day off while those squads ranked Nos. 5-12 vie for a spot in Saturday's semifinals.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka will lead his fifth-ranked Smash GC into the Team Championship following its victory at LIV Golf Jeddah. Koepka had his pick of the litter as the higher seeds chose the teams with whom they wish to match up against in the quarterfinals, and the same is true for the semifinals.

Captains from each team will match up against each other in a singles match. The remaining three members from each team will be split up between another singles match and a foursomes match. Whichever team earns two points will advance to the next day.

There is some strategy to this as Majesticks GC, in particular, has already renamed its captain. Typically reserved for Lee Westwood, it is instead European Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter who will lead the Majesticks in the Team Championship and will be featured in a singles match. Other changes to teams include recent DP World Tour winner Adrian Otaegui joining Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC and Hennie du Plessis rejoining the South African squad Stinger GC.

The last day of competition will return to standard stroke play between the final four teams. Each player's score will count for their team with the lowest cumulative squad being crowned the first LIV Golf team champion.

How to watch LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami

Event: LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami | Oct. 28-30
Start time: 12 p.m. ET 
Location: Trump National Doral -- Doral, Florida
Live streamLIVGolf.comFacebookYouTube

Quarterfinal matchups

MatchupSinglesSinglesFoursomes

Smash (5) vs Niblicks (12)

Brooks Koepka vs Harold Varner III

Peter Uihlein vs James Piot

Jason Kokrak/Chase Koepka vs Turk Petit/Hudson Swafford

Majesticks (6) vs Iron Heads (9)

Ian Poulter vs Kevin Na

Lee Westwood vs Sihwan Kim

Sam Horsfield/Henrik Stenson vs Phacara Khongwatmai/Sadom Kaewkanjana

Torque (7) vs Cleeks (10)

Joaquin Niemann vs Martin Kaymer

Jediah Morgan vs Laurie Canter

Adrian Otaegui/Scott VIncent vs Graeme McDowell/Richard Bland

Hy Flyers (8) vs Punch (11)

Phil Mickelson vs Cameron Smith

Matthew Wolff vs Marc Leishman

Bernd Wiesberger/Cameron Tringale vs Matt Jones/Wade Ormsby

Teams for LIV Golf Team Championship

SeedTeam NameCaptainPlayers

1

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez

2

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

3

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra

4

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Hennie du Plessis

5

Smash

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak, Peter Uihlein, Chase Koepka

6

Majesticks

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

7

Torque

Joaquin Niemann

Scott Vincent, Adrian Otaegui, Jediah Morgan

8

Hy Flyers

Phil Mickelson

Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

9

Iron Heads

Kevin Na

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phacara Khongwatmai, Sihwan Kim

10

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, Richard Bland

11

Punch

Cameron Smith

Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby

12

Niblicks

Bubba Watson (non-playing)

Harold Varner III, Hudson Swafford, James Piot, Turk Petit